The National Court will not investigate whether the Polisario leader entered Spain with a false identity

What do sayings tell us about women?

Shutterstock / Nubefy Languages ​​can be compared to a living being because they originate in a certain culture and can eventually disappear. However, they cannot be sexist insofar as they are not thoughtful sentient beings. Even so, languages ​​reflect many aspects of the worlds from which they arise and the thinking of their speakers. Furthermore, being immersed in a specific language implies that we tend to understand the world in a certain way. Like the images we consume on a daily basis, languages ​​are ideological constructions of our worlds. His analysis shows, among other things, that the societies in which we live are full of stereotypes that pigeonhole men and women in certain roles. By examining them we can understand that they create, reiterate and ratify inequalities. Misogyny in sayings Popular sayings, proverbs and sayings are especially interesting to analyze because they have existed since ancient times, they appear in all languages ​​and in a wide variety of texts. Likewise, they are forms of popular wisdom and thanks to them we can analyze the social customs of a linguistic community. In Spanish there are hundreds of sayings where women are disqualified in different ways. In fact, Isabel Echevarría warns us that “the misogyny of the proverb is undoubtedly one of its outstanding thematic features”. Among them are: “The cry of a woman is not to believe” and “Woman at the wheel constant danger”; also others in which we are objectified: “Woman who walks well I know what she wants” and “There are no ugly women, only sober men.” As for violence against women, we have the unfortunately well-known saying “I killed her because she was mine”, which has been in use for decades. There is also a huge number of sayings that portray women as thoughtless and talkative. For example: “The words, females are; and the fact, male ”. In this sense, the work of Mary Beard Mujeres y poder (2018) is very interesting. In it the historian explains to us that since ancient times women have been discredited for their supposed “light chatter” to prevent us from occupying positions of power. In this sense, other sayings emphasize the idea that women cannot keep secrets: “It cannot be a woman’s secret” and “If the secret belongs to a woman, it ceases to be a secret.” Many others confine us to the role of housewife as in “The woman who does not know how to cook and the cat who does not know how to hunt anything val”. But this is not an isolated event from Spanish. Anna T. Litovkina reveals in her work Women Through Anti-Proverbs (2019) how many of the sayings in English in which women are mentioned offer a stereotypical view of women. Among them we are portrayed as consumerists and materialists in “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend”; indiscreet in “Any woman can keep a secret, but she generally needs one other woman to help her” (Any woman can keep a secret, but needs another to help her), malicious in “Women are the root of all evil” women are the cause of all evil), and fickle in “Women are as fickle as April weather” (Women change their minds like the weather in April). Animalized women, humanized animals Echevarría also points out that “one of the clearest expressions of misogyny in sayings is the animalization of women, either with full identification or with association.” Comparing women to different animals is a way of belittling our intellectual and reasoning abilities. If we reflect on the use made of many female animal names, we will realize that they portray women in a derogatory way. This connotative meaning, that is, that which is secondarily given by a cultural association, is well known to speakers, although there may be differences in its use. Thus we have the terms: parrot (talkative), pájara (cunning, unscrupulous), turkey (unwary, naive), bitch (despicable), rat (miserable), tigress (sexually active), cow (fat), viper ( wicked) and vixen (cunning, in a negative sense, or promiscuous). Important issue On the other hand, Susana Guerrero has recently published the result of an investigation in which she has investigated the words that refer to fat in a corpus of 100 texts. This researcher concludes that, among the terms that refer to fat in different ways, 50% refer exclusively to women, while only 20% are used for men and the rest for both. It is not unreasonable to think, therefore, that language – like images – also reflects how important the woman’s body is in society and its objectification. An unequal use of language Inequality is not so easy to identify in language, because we speakers do not feel like consumers (as in the case of images) but rather active agents. We use language in all areas of our life, but we do not usually reflect on it. Little evident is surely our constant use of implicatures that naturalize inequality. According to Paul Grice, an implicature is what we communicate in a message without expressing it explicitly with words. For example, if we hear a person tell another that he is going to explain again how to take a bus, we interpret that he has already explained it before and also that it has not worked. In the language there are a multitude of implicatures that reiterate the inequality between women and men. Surely one of the most obvious is when a woman tells another person that she is lucky because her husband helps her with housework. The implication in this sentence is that the tasks are yours and that you are glad that your partner (who is supposedly under no obligation to do so) is participating. Another example is the question to a woman about why she has not had children, which happens constantly. In this question, surely not malicious in many cases, we are naturalizing the fact that women should conceive. I invite you to reflect on how many times you have asked a man this question. Language, a reflection of cultural patterns As a conclusion, we can affirm that language reflects and reiterates cultural patterns of gender inequality. This also occurs in many other areas of our lives: the organization of employment, the silencing of women’s achievements in many textbooks, and the advertising we consume on a daily basis. However, it occurs in a more subtle way in languages, which invade and are present in all areas of our lives. 