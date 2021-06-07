The National Court will credit the box by that the headquarters of the PP was paid in black

The headquarters of the PP, at number 13 Genova street in Madrid. (Photo: GERARD JULIEN via .)

It has been advanced by Cadena SER: the National Court will verify the existence of a box b in the Popular Party and that the headquarters of the formation in the famous Genova street in Madrid was paid in black. It will do so in the ruling on the case that is expected to be heard next month.

The court of the second section of the Hearing, says its information, has already concluded its deliberations on the trial of the uses of box b of the PP, which was seen for sentence on May 12 after almost 30 sessions. And what the court presided over by José Antonio Mora says is that “the fundamental aspects of the arguments of the accusations against the Popular Party” are corroborated in the sentence that will be made public, predictably, at the end of next July.

“The court ruling will certify the existence of box b in the PP, to which it will not devote a great argumentative development because it considers that the” reality “of that parallel accounting is an” incontrovertible fact “about which” there is no discussion “since which was already confirmed by the Supreme Court on October 14, in its ruling on the early days of the Gürtel, which has acquired firmness ”, indicates the news, signed by the specialist in Courts of the SER, Miguel Ángel Campos.

It is also considered proven that the works of Genoa 13, carried out between 2005 and 2010. “The court concluded that there is no doubt that this opaque and illicit method was used to pay for the remodeling”, he says, he does basing his conclusion on the “enormous” amount of evidence and reports.

In the process of this investigation, several senior party officials declared, such as former presidents

