The National Court paralyzes the Government’s restrictions on leisure and hospitality in Madrid

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, on May 31, at the Madrid Fusión gastronomic fair. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

Judicial blow to the Government. The National Court has suspended this Monday in a precautionary way the application, in the Community of Madrid, of the restrictions on nightlife, hospitality and events agreed by a majority in the Interterritorial Health Council and published on Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso had presented before the Hearing a contentious administrative appeal against these measures and had requested their suspension as a very precautionary measure (without even listening to the other party) to prevent “immediate, irreparable and insurmountable damage.”

“To continue ruining people, do not count on me,” justified the acting president on Twitter, where he called them “arbitrary.” The Interterritorial Health Council approved by majority to impose limitations on the hotel industry and nightlife as long as the figure of 70% of the vaccinated Spanish population is not reached and until those over 50 years of age are immunized. And against that the regional president has revolted.

The Hearing agrees to this request due to “the risk of generating situations of uncertainty and impairment (which could be serious) to the interests of those ultimately affected by the decision to impose restrictions other than those that already exist.”

Once that decision is taken, the Chamber gives the central government a deadline to present arguments. It will then decide whether to maintain the suspension or reactivate the measures. The agreement within Health was rejected by six communities, including Madrid, Andalusia and the Basque Country, who insisted that they would not abide by the decision.

Madrid says it already has competencies in Public Health

