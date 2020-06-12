The National Court has declared sign the nullity of the collective dismissal made by Ryanair, after neither party has prepared an appeal within the legally established period.

This has been agreed by the lawyer of the Administration of Justice in an order proceeding in which he urges that workers affected by this ERE are notified of the resolution, as well as the entity managing the unemployment benefit and Social Security.

Last April’s ruling forced the airline to immediately reinstate workers in the “effective work of your company” in the same conditions as before dismissal and with immediate payment of wages that have not been collected since the contract expired.

Thus, the Audience fully estimated the lawsuit filed by the USO and Sitcpla unions, representatives of Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) together with the Pilots Sepla against the employment regulation file against 224 workers at the bases in Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Girona.

The ruling states that the company “did not want to enter into a consultation period”, as stated in the Workers ‘Statute, and “there is evidence of bad faith, fraud, coercion and abuse of rights in the bosses’ procedure,” according to USO.

The general secretary of this union in Ryanair, Gustavo Silva, affected by this ERE, indicates that the National Court has been “very harsh in its sentence against a company that has always used coercion and threats against its staff “and that” has disdained the laws and all the Spanish authorities “.

The hearing, held on March 10, lasted almost seven hours and it was “proven” that the evidence that the productive and organizational causes on which Ryanair based its decision to present the ERE “were not justified” and “some, in fact, were non-existent,” stresses the union.