The National Court condemns the jihadists who attacked Catalonia to 53, 46 and 8 years

The three convicted of the attacks of 17-A, 2017, in Catalonia. (Photo: FERNANDO VILLAR via POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The National Court has sentenced the three members of the jihadist cell that attacked in Barcelona and Cambrils in August 2017 and that killed sixteen people to 53, 46 and 8 years in prison.

In their sentence, the magistrates impose a sentence of 53 years and six months in prison on Mohamed Houli Chemlal and 46 on Driss Oukabir for crimes of belonging to a terrorist organization, possession, storage as well as manufacture of explosive and flammable substances or devices of a nature. terrorist, and ravages in a terrorist attempt in competition with 29 crimes of serious negligence injuries.

The Court also condemns the third of the accused, Said Ben Iazza, to 8 years in prison for the crime of collaboration with a terrorist organization and imposes, in addition, the absolute and special disqualification, as well as the prohibition of approaching the Tarragona municipality of Alcanar for five years after serving the prison sentence.

In the oral hearing for the attacks in Catalonia on August 17 and 18, 2017, which left 16 fatalities and more than a hundred injured, Mohamed Houli Chemlal, Driss Oukabir and Said Ben Iazza were tried to determine the degree of involvement of the three defendants in the massive abuses on the Rambla de Barcelona and on the seafront of Cambrils (Tarragona).

The request of the Prosecutor’s Office

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National High Court requested penalties of between 8 and 41 years in prison on the understanding that, although they contributed to the objectives of the jihadist cell, none of the accused had a direct participation in the massacre.

For this reason, the Prosecutor’s Office refused to accuse the crime of terrorist murder, thus disagreeing with many of the particular accusations …

