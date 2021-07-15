The National Cinematheque announces all the details of the 40th edition of the International Film Forum – Tomatazos

After last year the activities of the National Cinematheque were interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects, this 2021, the institution will resume one of its most important events, the International Film Forum, in its 40th edition , which is known for its selection of daring and unconventional films, as well as for the films that have managed to position its prestige around the world.

This is how the 40th International Film Forum of the National Cinematheque will begin its activities on Friday, July 16, and will end on August 2. Likewise, the institution that leads the event announced that this year’s selection will be made up of feature films from Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Chile, France, Greece, Spain, Canada, Denmark, Mexico and a classic from the extinct Czechoslovakia.

This 2021, 14 films make up the selection of this Forum and the National Cinematheque has reported that all the exhibitions will be carried out in strict adherence to the health and hygiene protocols established by the federal authorities, with a maximum capacity of 50% of the capacity of the rooms. Likewise, three Cinépolis complexes, five Cinemex complexes, Cinemanía, La Casa del Cine and Cine Tonalá from July 23 to August 7 will be added to the subsequent tour of Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area.

Fauna – 94% (2020)

The movie Fauna, by Mexican filmmaker Nicolás Pereda, will be one of those in charge of opening this year’s edition of the International Film Forum. It is an essay on storytelling and fiction that follows a young actress who travels with her new boyfriend, also an actor, and her brother, to her parents’ house in a mining town in northern Mexico. There, the couple grapple with family rivalries.

The loves of a blonde (1965)

The second opening film will be Milos Forman’s famous work that portrays youth in socialist Europe in the tone of the Czech New Wave. The film focuses on Andula, a worker who lives in a factory colony, who after a party sleeps with Milda, a member of a gang that visits the colony. After this experience, Andula goes to Prague, where Milda lives, without him knowing it, but the young man lives with his parents and begins a comical situation for the unexpected visitor.

Goodbye to memory (2020)

In this Argentine film about the family and the political history of this South American country, from Nicolas Prividera, a father records the life of his son in home films, images that his son later, faced with the irreversible illness of his father, uses to make a film that accounts for the difficult relationship between them and the history of a country that seems insist on not learning from your mistakes.

Uncle (2019)

From the Danish filmmaker Frelle Petersen, this film offers a Nordic vision of the family ties crossed by life on a farm and veterinary medicine, while telling the story of Kris, who has lived with her uncle since adolescence. As love crosses your path, a potential life-changing question arises.

Moon, 66 questions (2021)

Greek filmmaker’s film Jacqueline lentzou which follows the character of Artemis, who returns to Athens after a long absence, when a serious illness overtakes his father. An only child of divorced parents, Artemis feels an obligation to care for him while he undergoes intense rehabilitation. Father and daughter embark on a journey of self-discovery and revelation that heralds a new beginning for their relationship.

The Mountain Range of Dreams (2019)

From the veteran Chilean filmmaker Patricio Guzmán, who left Chile more than 40 years ago when the military dictatorship took over the democratically elected government, this film is a sensitive reflection that departs from the Chilean Andes to look at the old dictatorships.

Window Boy Wish I Had a Submarine Too (2020)

First film by the Uruguayan director Alex Piperino, who from fantasy visits different continents to talk about social classes and ties with the sacred. On board a cruise ship in the seas of Patagonia, a member of the crew discovers a magical door under the deck of the ship that leads to the apartment of a young woman in a South American city. At the same time, in the Philippines, a group of peasants discovers, overnight, a refuge near their camp and turns out to communicate with another reality as well.

Freedom -% (2019)

In this film by the Spanish Albert Serra, the ties of the moral are broken from the period genre and the voyeuristic character of the viewer is brought to the fore by presenting the story of a group of French libertines who have escaped from the new ultra-conservative government of Louis XVI. In a country ruled by a hypocritical regime of virtue, the mission of this group of expatriates under the leadership of the cunning Duchess de Valselay is to export debauchery to Germany, a philosophy based on the rejection of borders and moral authorities.

I was at home, but … (2019)

German director Angela Schanelec advances from the mystery and ambiguities in a broken family that is reintegrated to talk about the loss. After being missing for a week, Astrid’s 13-year-old son Phillip returns home one day without saying a word. Both his mother and his teachers suspect that his disappearance may be related to the loss of his father.

Ana, untitled (2019)

Lúcia Murat narrates the adventure of Stela, a young Brazilian actress who decides to do a work on the letters exchanged between Latin American plastic artists in the 70s and 80s, so she travels to Cuba, Mexico, Argentina and Chile in search of their works and testimonies about the reality that they lived during the dictatorships that most of these countries faced at that time.

The crosses (2018)

The filmmakers Teresa Arredondo placeholder image Y Carlos Vasquez Mendez make an exploration in different formats of the participation of the police and paramilitary groups in Chile in 1973.

Vitalina Varela – 80% (2020)

In this film by Portuguese director Pedro Costa, a Cape Verdean woman arrives in Lisbon three days after her husband’s funeral. He decides to stay in the city and start a search in the footsteps that his old love left, wandering through underground passages and connecting with a priest in the same financial and spiritual precarious situation.

MS Slavic 7: Letters from a Hidden Love (2019)

Canadian directors Sofia Bohdanowicz Y Deragh Campbell They tell the story of a young woman who discovers a series of letters that her poet great-grandmother would have written to a colleague, after they both fled their native Poland. The girl embarks on a journey to translate and make sense of that woman’s words. Along the way, he faces various difficulties as he struggles to delve into his intimate past, all the while dealing with his own present full of existential problems.

Red Moon (2019)

From the Spanish filmmaker Lois Patiño This fantastic story set in a town on the Galician coast where the inhabitants seem paralyzed, as if time had stopped, follows three meigas (Galician witches), who are looking for Rubio, a sailor who rescued forty corpses of shipwrecked and that disappeared into the sea.

