In the midst of the complex situation that we are experiencing due to the coronavirus, music is the answer to these moments where the news saturates us with information about the pandemic. We have seen how various musicians of different genres have come together to play and do something for all the people around the planet, however what The National is doing also supports the people who are close to them.

A few days ago the vocalist of the band, Matt Berninger shared a playlist with some of his recommendations to listen to in these days of social isolation, however now have decided to celebrate the tenth anniversary of High Violet, the album that made them go from a cult band to play in the most important festivals that exist and fill presentations around the world with a special vinyl edition.

In addition to listening to songs that are now classic like “Bloodbuzz Ohio”, “England” and “Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks”, The new edition of this album will include a package with three LP’s, which contains previously unreleased songs such as “Wake Up Your Saints”, an alternative version of ‘Terrible Love”, the melancholic “Walk Off ‘” and many oddities that we love. This edition for true fans of the band will be available on June 19 and you can preorder IT HERE.

The sales of this album by The National are very important for the band, since in view of the fact that the presentations they had scheduled for this year had to be postponed, they decided that all earnings they earn on their website from official merchandise and albums will be entirely for the 12 members of their staff, which at this time have had to stop due to the contingency that exists in the world.

As if this were not enough, The National also announced that as part of the High Violet celebration, they will broadcast on YouTube the concert they gave on May 10, 2009 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York., just one night before this great album came into our lives. If you want to get this show complete, you can See it from 3 pm in central Mexico through the band’s channel.