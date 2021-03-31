The Nation of Action podcast with George X premieres MMA content with Emmanuel “El Matador” Sánchez

This Tuesday the edition of Podcas MMAt of George X, Nation of Action. In this first episode his guest was the number one contender for the featherweight title of Bellator MMA, Emmanuel «El Matador» Sánchez who will face the world champion Patricio Pitbull in the semifinal of the Grand prix at 145 pounds, which is also a rematch.

Sanchez He confessed that one of the things he regrets the most is not having finished Pitbull after hurting him in the first round of their first encounter in the 2018. He even remembered how the referee Big John McCarthy he asked surprised, “Why didn’t you follow him?” (9:04 to 10:09)

As for their rivalry, “The matador” He said that Pitbull respects him since the Brazilian is usually very talkative with his other opponents but not with him, because he knows that he has another Pitbull in front of him and he remembers what he suffered in the first fight. (15:01 – 16:13)

On the other hand Emmanuel said that winning the title would mean the reward of tears, blood and sweat of so many years devoted to sport and wants to show that everything is possible with faith and hard work.

Finally, he revealed that he was overweight as a child and was nicknamed “the meatloaf.” (32:59)