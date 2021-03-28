S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx and Ibex: The Nasdaq has the last word

The European market has closed a positive week despite all the fears that we have been commenting on in our weekly analyzes.

In Europe, the BEX 35 has been practically flat with a close at 8,498 (+ 0.06%) leaving the danger zone. The DAX It has returned towards the maximum zone rising 0.88% and closed at 14,748 and the EURO STOXX 50 has improved a lot, closing with a weekly rise of 0.77%, closing at 3,866, very close to its historical maximum left the previous week at 3,874.

The main European indices are preparing to attack the all-time highs again: the DAX and the EURO STOXX 50.

In U.S.A, the only index you have lost is the Russell 2000 (of small companies), 2.88%, the rest, after all, have advanced this week and both the S&P 500 with close at 3,974 (+ 1.57%) and the DOW JONES Ind with close at 33,072 (+ 1.36%) are once again ready to attack their all-time highs at 3,983 and 33,227 respectively.

It should be noted that apart from the historical highs of the intraday price of the S&P 500 and the DOW JONES Ind, both left the historical highs of the daily candle close on Friday.

S & P500, DOw Jones, Nasdaq, Dax, Euro Stoxx and Ibex: weekly variation

SITUATION

We are going to close a event-ridden quarterFrom the appointment of a new US president to the confrontation between private investors, the so-called robinhoods (many without any experience in the stock market) against professional managers of Hedge Funds. In the geopolitical sphere, tensions between the US with China and Russia are growing.

The evolution of global markets about to end the quarter has been the following:

S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx and Ibex, … Global markets in 2021

As to the bags Since November 2020 they have had a strong growth of funds invested in the stock market that have caused a growth in the value of world equities in the first quarter of 2021 of 1.7 trillion dollars (Reuters).

The strong flow of funds to the stock markets started in November 2020 continued to increase until this last week (to March 24) that there were outflows for 5.6 billion dollars:

S&P 500 cash flows

There is talk of rotations, but a good part of them has occurred between Big Tech and other smaller capitalization technologies. In fact, the Russell 2000 it has suffered greatly the last two weeks, while the NASDAQ 100 is trying to get out of the hole. A logical bump after a year of very strong increases. The last two weeks have shown timid increases after the correction suffered between February 16 and March 5, but with daily ups and downs.

S & P500 and Nasdaq: FAAMG and Big Tech weekly YTDy variation

Another aspect to take into account is repurchases of own shares (buybacks) in so far this year. The companies that have bought back the most shares have been precisely those in the technology sector according to Bank of America:

repurchases of own shares (buybacks)

Regarding companies, it should be noted that the rotation towards small-cap companies may be fine, but, being very selective and choosing companies well since their indebtedness could be their biggest problem. Next, a graph by type of company (capitalization) in which the Debt to EBIDTA ratio shows the problem that they can present, as we have commented.

Small Cap, Mid Cap & Large Cap: Debt to EBIDTA

The insiders have gone bullish:

Insiders have turned bullish:

The bond yield that closed on December 31 at 0.916 increased to 1,674 until the close of Friday, March 26, which leaves an increase in profitability of 82.25%, in practically one quarter.

This week, the yield on 10-year bonds fell from its peak reached last week at 1,754 at the close of Friday at 1,674 (-4.56%), giving the markets a break for the time being.

They will ask themselves and How is the month of April statistically for the bags?

Seasonally good. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financials shows it with the following graph in which he says “April has been kind to stocks” where he shows us the average returns of the S&P 500 in 1950, the 20, the 10 years and the post-election periods :

Seasonality: How is the month of April statistically for stocks?

The chase of cryptocurrencies

CNBC has just published that “India is about to ban cryptocurrencies, fining anyone who operates in the country or even owns such assets. The bill, one of the strictest policies in the world against cryptocurrencies, would criminalize any direct involvement with cryptocurrencies. “

Christine Lagarde from the European Central Bank and the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet yellen They spoke a few weeks ago of regulating cryptocurrencies but India goes further and the fear of cryptocurrencies may come beyond their volatility and the ignorance of them by investors, the danger could be in the regulation they want to impose central banks and governments.

The oil It is making strong upward and downward movements due to tensions that come from doubts about when growth will be achieved due to having come to control the pandemic to some extent since the fourth wave in Europe is practically upon us and the restrictions on citizen mobility have returned. Oil demand is very sensitive to the economic recovery, which for the moment remains to be seen how and when it will become a global reality.

OPEC and its allies will meet on Thursday. They are expected to maintain the production cuts agreed in the last meeting, but it will be necessary to see if the agreements are fulfilled or not and for now, Iran is increasing its production, which will put pressure on the meeting.

In principle, the OPEC + offer of about 7 million barrels per day (bpd), plus Saudi Arabia’s additional cut of one million bpd, should remain in place, according to Reuters.

TECHNICAL SITUATION

IN U.S.A

Although the fear of a correction in the US is still in force since sooner or later it will have to correct, for the moment everything remains in scares and fears of them but the markets do not want to give in for the moment.

The main doubt comes from Nasdaq, is the one who has the last word at the moment.

This index is the one that has shown signs of weakness compared to the rest of the indices after having been, without a doubt, the index that pulled the rest in the recovery of the stock markets after the fall due to the pandemic.

At the moment it is divergent downward and it is necessary to return to highs if we do not want to see a lateralization of the prices in the best of cases, or a correction in the worst, but the correction in the US is still pending from the lows of March 2020 and sooner or later it will end up being produced.

If the Nasdaq manages to break up the 13,325 point area with a clear and strong candle, it is likely to return to the highs area.

The S&P 500 and DOW JONES hit all-time closing highs on Friday and the Russell 2000 it has also started a rebound to the upside. We are likely to return to all-time highs because in the long term the uptrend remains intact, unless a black swan appears or an accidental deterioration in the market situation.

Look at the monthly candles with two sessions remaining for the quarterly close. Although NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 for the moment they are doubtful candles, their closings, if so they would continue to be bullish and the S&P 500 and DOW JONES are at highs again.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on monthly chart

On the weekly chart the appearance is not bad and on the daily the NASDAQ 100 is forming a side, the Russell 2000 rebounding and S&P 500 and DOW JONES Ind n highs.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on daily chart

What could concern us in the short term? that the semiconductor index was divergent bearish with the NASDAQ 100, but at the moment both are recovering and in a similar situation with bullish intention.

I think there is an upward trend and of course it can correct, that is always present, but at the moment it does not look like it is going to be like that.

There have been those who were pessimistic in this last section for the 4,000 in the S & P500, the weakness of the NASDAQ 100 and the daily decline in the indices, each one has its reasons, but I still do not see clear signs that the market is going to fall. The threat of correction in the US will be present as long as the indices continue to rise.

IN EUROPE

We know that the falls in the US tend to drag down the European indices, but I have been saying that although it was possible I was moderately optimistic and that the aspect technically looked good, even with the IBEX 35

The main European indices, DAX and EURO STOXX 50 are about to make new all-time highs and the EURO STOXX 50 which was giving a little more respect for its particular correction in the end has recovered well and is now practically at 8,500. We know that the banking sector weighs heavily on him and the effect produced by the Turkish lira on BBVA and on other Latin American currencies has shaken him strongly. But I still see the BEX 35 well, it lost the first levels of control that made us alert but last Tuesday the situation began to stabilize and recover.

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart

