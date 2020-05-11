Wall street registers mixed sign after last week’s rises and the rebound in coronavirus cases in countries such as South Korea, which has revived concern about the pandemic. However the technology sector continues to hoard investor purchases. The Nasdaq It rebounded 6% during the last five sessions and exceeded the 9,000 points, so it already points directly to its historical maximum of 9,838 integers.

We recall that Nasdaq encompasses the most representative companies in the technology and biotechnology sector. Values ​​like Alphabet (+ 0.8%), Amazon (+ 1%), Manzana (+ 1%), Facebook (+ 0.2%), Intel (+ 1%), Microsoft (+ 0.4%), Netflix (+ 1.4%) and Nvidia (+ 3%) continue to rise because the market anticipates that its business model is still valid despite the pandemic, and will even be reinforced in many cases.

However, the rise of the Nasdaq is increasing the disconnection between the American stock market and the real economy, which feeds among some experts the theory that a bubble is forming in this type of asset.

The Asian country has warned of a new wave of cases, which globally already number 4 million. Singapore and Japan They have also confirmed another wave of infections.

The titles that discounted a reopening of the economies and countries without great surprises give ground this Monday. This is the case of MGM Resorts, which shoots up 70% from its intraday lows set in March. Disney is not far behind either and has accumulated a 27% rally since then.

Another company to consider is Manzana. Those from Cupertino announced last Friday that they will reopen their physical stores in the US this week. All establishments will ensure the checking of ambient temperature and the limited number of clients that concur in them at the same time.

In the raw materials market, the West Texas oil up 1.1% to $ 25.03. Besides, the ounce of gold falls 0.3% to $ 1,708, while the euro it depreciates 0.1% and changes to $ 1.0830. Finally, the profitability of 10-year American bond goes up to 0.68% and the VIX volatility index up 10%, up to 31 points.

