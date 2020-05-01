The category announces a compressed program of seven events in half a month

They return to activity despite the US is the country with the most coronavirus infections

The Nascar will be the first major U.S. sports championship to return to action during the coronavirus crisis. This Thursday the organizers of the contest have announced that the season will return in mid-May without fans.

The Nascar began postponing races in mid-March. Now, a month and a half later, the world’s largest stock car competition announces that its season will resume on May 17 with an appointment at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

The Nascar, which had a calendar with 36 appointments scheduled for this year, had disputed only four when the coronavirus crisis began. Now they return on May 17 with the first race after the break and announce a program of seven events in 11 days for May on two different circuits, Darlington and Charlotte.

The first Nascar race after the break will be held in South Carolina without an audience. It is a 400 Mile race. It will be one of the three races that will be organized on that track. The second will be done per week, three days later. In May the Nascar will also celebrate its big test, the Coca-Cola 600.

This is the new program announced by Nascar for the month of May:

May 17: Cup Series, 400 Miles from Darlington May 19: Xfinity Series, 200 Miles from Darlington May 20: Cup Series, 500 kilometers from Darlington May 24: Cup Series, 600 Miles from Charlotte May 25: Xfinity Series , 300 Miles from Charlotte May 26: Gander Trucks, 200 Miles from Charlotte May 27: Cup Series, 500 miles from Charlotte

The Nascar returns to action despite the fact that The United States is right now the country with the most coronavirus infections in the world, with more than a million cases. In Donald Trump’s country, more than 60,000 people have died from the virus, more than in any other nation.

