Category launches message against racism in the United States

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American pilot on the grid, leads the protests

The Nascar, the popular category of stock cars in the United States, has wanted to transmit a message against racism in the country presided by Donald Trump before his last race.

The deaths of African Americans George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of the police have sparked a wave of protests not only in America, but worldwide. Under the Black Lives Matter movement, protesters call for an end to racism.

The Nascar is no stranger to this entire social movement, and, along with its pilots, has wanted to transmit a message in favor of equality. Ahead of his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday night, they posted a video in which various drivers read an allegation against racism.

We will listen and learn! #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/AYoYdY8IlX – Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 7, 2020

“For us, going fast is nothing strange,” said Bubba Wallace, the only African-American pilot on the grid, wearing a shirt with the phrase Floyd said several times before dying, “I can’t breathe” and the name of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

“We are aware that life can go fast too, but now is the time to stop and reflect. What has happened in recent weeks has highlighted the work that we still have to do as a nation to condemn racial inequality. The deaths of George Floyd , Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbery, along with many others in the past in the black community, break our hearts and cannot be ignored any longer, “they added.

“This process begins by listening and learning because understanding the problem is the first step to solving it. We are committed to listening with empathy and an open heart to have a better education. We must use that education to change our nation, our communities and the most important, in our homes, even after the headlines change, “they shared.

“All of our voices make a difference, no matter if they are big or small. It is our responsibility not to be silent. We have a long way to go. Our differences must not divide us. We must unite to work together and contribute to real change, “they said.

Minute of silence for racist killings of African Americans

With this video, and with all the cars lined up, it was the turn of Nascar President Steve Phelps, who wanted to add his opinion. “Our country is experiencing moments of pain and the people are rightly angry, they ask to be heard. The black community and all African American people have suffered in our country and this has gone too far before listening to their calls for change. We have to do better as a sport. We have to do better as a country, “said Phelps.

“It is time to listen, to understand and to be against racism and racial injustices. We ask pilots, competitors and fans to join us in this mission, take a moment of reflection to understand that we have to do better. as a sport, “he added.

After the president’s speech, at Atlanta Motor Speedway they also wanted to share, as a hymn, the song by the 12-year-old African-American boy Bryan entitled “I just want to live”, which has gone viral.

12-year-old Keedron Bryant, whose powerful song “I Just Wanna Live” went viral following the death of George Floyd, will perform the national anthem before today’s Cup Series race at Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/WrAcqJ3IF8 – FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

