The narrator and essayist Mauricio Molina dies

MEXICO CITY. Yesterday the narrator, essayist and editor Mauricio Molina (1959-2021), author of books such as Tiempo lunar, Planetario, and Praying Mantis died.

This was reported by Luis Felipe Lomelí, José Homero and Bernardo Fernández, Bef.

Luis Felipe Lomelí has ​​announced the death of Mauricio Molina. I never met him, but I read him and admired his erudition, his educated – and informed – prose, his cosmopolitanism. Another writer who leaves without the readers he deserved ”, expressed the poet José Homero on social networks.

Mauricio Molina, a Mexican writer, has left; one of the best pens in fantasy literature. He received national recognitions, including the José Rubén Romero National Novel Prize. Teacher and collaborator in various magazines and supplements ”, said Lucina Jiménez, head of INBAL in social networks.

Molina conducted studies of Hispanic Language and Literature at UNAM and collaborated in Letras Libres, Luna Córnea, Sábado, Siempre! and return.

THE SCULPTURE SET IS RECOVERED

The artist Miguel Peraza reported yesterday that the capital authorities replaced the sculptural set Man from the portfolio in Paseo de la Reforma 510, in front of the BBV Tower, after it was restored.

This complex, which captures the contemporary reality of the social and urban identity of Mexico City, was vandalized in 2019 and 2020, registered “severe damage and the loss of complete pieces, for which it required a restoration that the creator led with the original molds ”, he explained electronically.

Photo: Courtesy Miguel Peraza

-Juan Carlos Talavera

COMMEMORATE LÓPEZ VELARDE

To commemorate the mourning centenary of the poet Ramón López Velarde (1888-1921), the local Ministry of Culture inaugurated a photographic exhibition at the Open Gallery of the Rejas de Chapultepec.

The exhibition brings together 62 large-format prints with vintage photographs and will remain open until

Sunday, July 11.

During the opening the National Lottery commemorative ticket was also unveiled, which recalls the author of La suave patria.

Photo: Courtesy SC CDMX

-From the Editorial Office

* In the following link you will find the latest news