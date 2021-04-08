The names that Dortmund manages if Haaland leaves

04/08/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Jordan Larsson, son of the former Barça footballer, would be among the names as a possible replacement for Erling Haaland at Dortmund. According to British media reports, the Swedish footballer is placed on the substitute list should the Norwegian striker leave Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old young footballer currently plays for Russian Spartak Moscow, a team in which he is having a very good season. Having registered 12 goals in 23 league games, named Player of the Month for March, could now make the leap to a great league like the Bundesliga.

Those interested have also included English West Ham United. The London team is currently fourth in the Premier League and, if they qualify for Europe next season, they would be preparing an ambitious project with names like Jordan Larsson on the agenda.

The other option of Dortmund

On the other hand, Kicker magazine also confirmed that the German team was following in the footsteps of the Austrian striker from Stuttgart, Sasa kalajdzic. If so, the German club would already have a good repertoire of young footballers to replace the Norwegian striker.

Finally, although the club proclaims tranquility about the continuity Erling Haaland, both his agent, Mino Raiola, like his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, They have already started to make a move in recent days with other clubs. Given the many rumors that keep him from Germany, the position of center forward at Dortmund may be a mystery for next season.