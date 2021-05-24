The name dance begins on the benches

05/23/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

With the title in his pocket for Atlético de Madrid de Simeone, the curtain of another League was lowered that, as always, consecrates some and condemns others. The clubs are beginning to prepare the squads for the next season and begin to work to find the ideal tenant for their benches.

First dismissal

It was precisely the victory of the colchoneros that the alirón gave them that precipitated the first dismissal. The victory of the rojiblancos also meant the descent of a Real Valladolid that does not want to lose a minute in starting to move to achieve the return to the First Division.

The Valladolid team officially announced that both their coach, Sergio Gonzalez, as its sporting director, Miguel Angel Gomez, they will not continue next season at the club. The Catalan promoted the Blanquivioleta club to the highest category of Spanish football three seasons ago, where he managed to keep it until this Saturday.

In the termination statement, Valladolid highlighted the commitment and dedication of both the coach and the sports director “throughout the time they have been with the entity & rdquor ;, while wishing them” the best personal and professional successes for the future & rdquor ;.

Domino effect

Other coaches who may have their days numbered in their clubs are José Bordalás and Diego Martínez, which were precisely the faces in the last day of the championship. TO Bordalás He has one year left on his contract with Getafe, but his project, after five seasons at the highest level, seems exhausted. The Alicante has lost the leadership he had in the azulón club, where this course has suffered what is not written to save himself. Gone are glorious years with a promotion, a fifth place and a worthy passage through the Europa League.

His destiny could be Valencia to relieve the eternal interim ‘Voro’, another technician who is going to lose his chair and who could be the first domino to fall. Because if the movement of Bordalás towards Valencia, the one with the most numbers to relieve him in Getafe is precisely Diego Martinez, whose contract ends in June, has not yet been renewed and has been in charge of a Granada for three impeccable years, which he has led from the Second Division to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Euphoria in Donosti

The one who will not move will be Imanol Sheriff. The Real Sociedad coach has signed one of the best years in the club’s history, after winning the Copa del Rey and putting his team for the second consecutive year in the Europa League group stage, something that no coach had achieved since the late 80’s with John toshack on the bench.

The coach txuri urdin also does so achieving the highest score in the 4 seasons, two of them partial, in which he has led the team.

And to finish completing the good dynamics that the Anoeta club, its subsidiary, is going through, trained by Xabi Alonso, achieved promotion to the Second Division, which augurs a very exciting outlook for San Sebastian, who will have a large wardrobe next season with the two teams in the two highest categories of national football.

European applicants

Nor do they seem to have any intention of moving Mauricio Pellegrini, who has qualified for the Europa League to his Betis, nor Unai emery, waiting to know whether or not he wins the Gandsk final against Manchester United, will have to settle for the new Conference League. A disappointment that does not disrupt the plans Roig, because the Basque coach has a great guarantee: having put the yellow submarine in a European final for the first time in its history.