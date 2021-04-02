The NAGA Group AG reports a record income of close to USD 14 million in the first quarter of 2021 with earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization of USD 3.7 million and exceeds one million registered accounts.

– Record of 2.9 million operations and USD 70 billion in volume traded. Trade copy increased 475%

– A record 93,000 accounts added in the first quarter

– NAGA filed an application to allow cross-trading in the US market

– Convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 8 million placed in total

The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, reports its preliminary unaudited results for the first quarter of 2021.

Unaudited group sales increased 69% to $ 13.7 million (Q1 2020: $ 8.1 million), while the number of real money deals increased 141% to 2.9 million (Q1 2020). 2020: 1.2 million). The volume traded exceeded $ 70 billion, an increase of 155% (Q1 2020: $ 27 billion). Subscriptions increased 480% to 93,000 in Q1 2021 versus 16,000 account subscriptions in Q1 2020 which resulted in another major milestone for NAGA that exceeded 1 million registered accounts to date. Another highlight is the growth in operations of NAGA’s unique self-copying tool. More than 1.4 million transactions were copied trades on the NAGA platform, resulting in an increase of more than 475% compared to 0.27 million trades copied in the first quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results and especially with the growth parameters. We see triple-digit growth across all of our core parameters. Since the restructuring in 2019, we have achieved growth for the ninth consecutive quarter, with the first quarter of 2021 being the largest in the entire history of our company. It is confirmed that 2020 was only the beginning of our growth story. Our social business is growing strongly and we are clearly expanding our competitive advantage, highlighting our experience-focused character financial and user technology. Compared to classic brokerage funnels, our NAGA self-copying managed 150% more user activity and significantly improved our conversion rates, lowered our acquisition cost parameters and improved our acquisition parameters. losses, “says Benjamin Bilski, CEO of NAGA.

According to various research sources, the number of people joining the stock market is gaining momentum and will continue to grow strongly. With the median age of NAGA clients being 34 years old and 80% of trades occur on a mobile device, it is clear confirmation that users appreciate the easy-to-use and community-driven mobile investment platforms, allowing them to independently manage their money and invest in all asset classes, including digital assets such as Bitcoin. For further diversification, the company plans to set up a new local office in Vietnam and is actively preparing to enter the Australian market.

“We are on track to meet our annual goals. We will continue to scale marketing and fully optimize our purchasing funnels. Comparing growth and increased potential with our competition, as well as private fintech companies, we are very confident about our future. Upside. Given changing user demands and the positive feedback we receive about our unique platform, we will announce some exciting product updates in the coming quarters to consolidate our position as an investment and social neo-brokerage platform, “adds Bilski.

NAGA is also pleased to announce that it has filed an application with OTC Markets Group for the company’s shares to be publicly cross-traded on the OTCQX Venture Market, which would lead to NAGA’s shares becoming more widely available. for American investors. Trading in the US OTCQX market would not affect NAGA’s common shares and no new common shares would be issued as part of cross-trading. NAGA will continue to rely on the announcements and disclosures you make for Scale, and will have no reporting requirements from the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the application is successful, the cross-trading structure will be provided through OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, United States. OTC Markets manages the world’s largest electronic broker listing system for US brokers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC businesses.

“We want to make NAGA Group AG available in the US markets in order to gain access to a broader investor base and enhance our visibility in North America. Cross-trading in OTC Markets represents an important development for the company.” says Bilski.

Likewise, NAGA informs that convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 8 million, as reported in the ad hoc announcement of March 8, 2021, were fully placed.

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative fintech company that seamlessly connects personal financial transactions and investments through its social trading platform. The company’s proprietary platform offers a range of products ranging from trading stocks, investments, and cryptocurrencies to a physical Mastercard. In addition, the platform allows exchanges with other operators, offers relevant information in the feed and self-copy functions for the satisfactory operations of its members. NAGA is a comprehensive, synergistic, accessible and inclusive solution. It provides an enhanced foundation for trading, investing, networking, earning and paying, which applies to both fiat currencies and crypto products.

