The mythical Mr. T against the reboot of The A-Team

The A-Team series is so legendary, it provided entertainment in the 80s and has been seen a million times on television.

As ideas are scarce, it is normal that we find reboots like The fantastic car or MacGyver. But also new seasons years later like File X or Dexter. That is why there are people who still consider doing it again Team A. But one of its members disagrees, it is about Mr. T who played MA Baracus.

You have to remember that they already made a movie of Team A in 2010 that starred Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Sharlto copley Y Quinton Jackson. It was a small box office flop though, costing $ 110 million and grossing only $ 177 million worldwide. But perhaps a series could have more impact.

This is Mr T’s take on a possible reboot:

“They could restart it, but it wouldn’t be the same. It looks nothing like reality. They tried it with the movie, but it didn’t work. And so we had a certain chemistry. We come to people’s houses every Tuesday night. People had the opportunity to meet us, to know what we were about and all that. So, we had time and I just had a good relationship with George Peppard (Hannibal), Dwight Schultz (Murdock) and Dirk Benedict (Templeton ‘Faceman’ Peck). It was just that we had that chemistry. “

What was the series about?

For those who are too young and did not live the wonderful 80s and have not seen the series in its many reruns, the story of Team A It was about a commando of the United States Army who were accused of a crime that they did not commit. They must escape justice and clear their name, while helping those most in need who are oppressed by force.

Would you like them to restart Team A?

