The mythical Luis del Sol dies at the age of 86

06/20/2021 at 8:59 PM CEST

.

The former international player Luis del Sol, a myth from the quarry of the Real Betis and who also played for Real Madrid, Juventus in Turin and Rome, died this Sunday at the age of 86 in Seville. “Real Betis Balompié shows its utmost regret for the death of Luis del Sol Cascajares, the greatest legend in our history. D.E.P“, announced on Twitter the Betic club together with an image of the legendary left interior pointing to his photo as a footballer on the mural of players at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

Of the sun, born on April 6, 1935 in Arcos de Jalón (Soria), although baptized and settled in the Seville neighborhood of San Jerónimo due to his father’s railroad status, He is considered the best player to emerge from the Betis quarry and he was much loved and admired for his hobby, which honored his memory with numerous messages on social media.

International 16 times and 1964 Eurocup champion with Spain, this fine and powerful midfielder, who began playing as a winger and then as an inside, arrived at Betis as a youth and, after his debut in the 1954-55 campaign with the first team -then in Second-, he was six in total before sign in 1960 for Real Madrid.

In the meringue club he won a European Cup, an Intercontinental, two Leagues and a Generalissimo Cup with Alfredo di Stéfano, until his transfer in 1962 to Juventus for 35 million pesetas, money that the white sports city paid for.

Luis del Sol reigned in Italy, from 1962 to 1970 in the Juventus and from 1970 to 1972 in the Rome, and was nicknamed ‘Settepulmoni‘(Seven Lungs) for his great physical and soccer power, although over time he was also baptized as’ Il postino’ or luxury postman for his enormous capacity to raise balls from area to area and serve them to his teammates.

After becoming an idol in Juve and also shining in Roma, this Soriano and Sevillian by adoption returned to the Betis to play one more season, before his retirement in 1972-1973. In total, he played 190 official matches with the green-and-white shirt and scored 45 goals. However, that year was not Luis del Sol’s last service to the club of his life.

Thus, he was coach of the first team in 1986 and in the 2000-01 season, a job that culminated with the promotion of Betis to First in Jaén; He also served as technical secretary at different times; and, as an example of the affection and admiration that Beticism has for him, the club’s sports city has been named after him since 2010.