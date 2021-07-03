The mythical logo at the start of the PlayStation 1 was a 3D model

The PS1 marked a before and after in the world of video games, and in the middle of 2021 it continues to give something to talk about. Sony’s historic console reappeared in the headlines after it was discovered that the mythical PlayStation logo that appeared on the boot screen was not a simple flat image. Not, it was a 3d model.

According to Kotaku, the news went viral in recent days, from a post on Twitter. What has undoubtedly attracted the most attention is why the Japanese corporation chose to use a three-dimensional design during the boot of the console. Taking into account that the PlayStation logo was shown fixed on the screen for a handful of seconds, it was logical to assume that it was an ordinary image, and not much else. Obviously we were wrong.

While it is true that the logo of the first PlayStation console featured the acronym “PS” with each letter on a different plane and polygonal edges, who would have guessed that it was a complete 3D model? Let’s take into account that the console went on sale in Japan in 1994. It’s impossible for anyone at Sony to think that almost 27 years later someone would find out. But it has happened, and now on the web you can even see recreations made with the Unreal Engine.

The original PlayStation is still capable of surprising

Photo by Nikita Kostrykin on Unsplash

They say that the details make the difference, and that the logo on the PS1 boot screen was a 3D model confirms it. It may be a minor issue, but for something it acquires such significant relevance over time. The first PlayStation has had a formidable global impact, selling more than 102 million worldwide.

But the surprises revealed after decades are not a PlayStation exclusive. A short time ago an Easter egg from the original Xbox was known that had also gone unnoticed. It consisted of a list with the names of the developers who had participated in the creation of the Microsoft console interface.

