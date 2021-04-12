The mythical Holyfield joins the rebirth of boxing and will return to the ring at 58 years old

The former world heavyweight champion, the American Evander Holyfield, will return to the ring, when he faces the Irish Kevin McBride in an exhibition fight on June 5, according to information provided by Peter Kahn of Triller Fight Club.

Holyfield’s return will be on the undercard of Honduran American Teofimo Lopez’s unified defense of the lightweight title against Australian George Kambosos, in Miami, which will air on Triller.

Holyfield, 58, joins the trend of retired boxers taking advantage of exhibition bouts and will fight McBride, the last boxer to face Mike Tyson in his professional career.

The highest-profile exhibition fight yet featured former American world champions, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., in a Triller evening, in November 2020, for which supposedly 1.6 million people paid to see it through pay television. The fight caused other boxers to want to come out of retirement, such as the Mexicans Julio César Chavez, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera, among others.

On March 22, Holyfield issued a statement through a publicist saying that Holyfield and Tyson they were in negotiations for a third fight. The two faced each other in 1996 and 1997, and the second fight ended with the disqualification of Tyson after he bit the lobe of the ear to Holyfield, who tore him off, to later spit it on the canvas of the ring.

According to Holyfield, Tyson’s camp declined a guaranteed payment of $ 25 million (about 21 million euros) to face Holyfield in Miami on Memorial Day weekend.