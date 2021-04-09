the mythical car still survives

If you thought that the Ford Escort had disappeared, you are correct … but in Europe. In China, the brand still retains this mythical name on a model that is currently being renewed. We present it to you!

Today we bring you one of those news that we consider the most curious. For history, for unknown and to remember one of the most iconic models we have had in Europe: the Ford Escort. But this time we do not do it through an article of Classic Engine, nor to tell you how the mythical car revives in the style of the upcoming Renault R4 and R5. No, this time we are going to China.

And is that The Ford Escort survives today in the Asian giant. It has nothing to do, of course, with the Escort that we had on our roads, but it keeps alive a name with great tradition in the world. The news is also that this sedan, the most modern, it is renewed in this 2021 and we are going to show you how it is and how it changes.

Ford Escort 2021: this is the model sold in China.

The first thing to tell is that Ford reused the Escort name in China on a small sedan it put on the market in 2014, based on our second-generation Focus. It was then updated in 2018 and now features a more in-depth overhaul to become a much more advanced model.

Under her skin there is still a previous Focus, yes, but the new Escort is now betting on technology and digitization to get where this sedan did not before. One of the big changes it offers, for example, is the introduction of new large 10.25-inch screens inside, they almost give it the look of a Mercedes.

The interior of the 2021 Ford Escort from China bears similarities to Mercedes.

The new Ford Escort sold in China It now measures 4.63 meters in length, 1.82 m wide and 1.49 m high, with a 2.68 meter wheelbase. It is therefore somewhat smaller than the fourth-generation Focus Sedan that is available in some European and world markets.

Under the hood, the new Ford Escort offers a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 122 HP of power. And it can be associated with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The question now is, do you think there would be room for a model of this type in Europe that would recover the name? The answer seems obvious, no. And even more knowing the plans of Ford, where it even dispenses with saloons in its large markets with the Mondeo’s scheduled disappearance. So if you want an Escort, you must travel to China.