In the past, she was the editor of great sagas like Civilization or Master of Orion.

At the beginning of the 21st century, publishing ethicsMicroProsedisappeared from the video game industry after being responsible for the distribution of large franchises such as the Firaxis Games Civilization saga, that’s why it is happy to know that the brand is back, and it is accompanied by three new PC video games thatthey are just “the beginning”, according to the managers of the company.

Strategy and simulation go hand in hand in the first games of the reborn MicroProse“This is just the beginning. Other announcements will take place soon as our launch line is growing steadily, as do our ambitious plans,” they wrote in an official statement. The three titles announced so far are related to thestrategy and war simulation, with some very interesting proposals such as Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age, a naval combat video game developed by the chief designer of Cold Waters, which sets its action in the Cold War.

Second Front is another of the new proposals of MicroProse, a video game bytactical strategyset in theWWIIwhich is born with the premise of “easy to play but difficult to master”. This title describes its action as that of the XCOM series, “with competent artificial intelligence andpowerful editorto create scenarios and campaigns. “

The last of the proposals confirmed and already with an open file on Steam also bets on World War II, although this time, from the perspective of an air combat simulator that will put us at the controls of several machines that fought during the battles of the Pacific . The authors of Task Force Admiral speak of more than 30 unique historical and hypothetical scenarios, where we will come across more than 90 classes of ships and 40 types of “meticulously recreated” aircraft.

