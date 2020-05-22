In the Gain of the Oligarchs

There is the precariousness of employees; Misery and Forced Migration of Many Unemployed.

Jorge Luis Oviedo

The continuous accumulation of capital and, therefore, of goods, means of production, economic, political, military, pharmacological, communicational power, among others, constitute the essential mechanism for accessing or remaining a fundamental part of Power and its tentacles.

The power of the elites suffered accommodations with the Modern Republics and the modification or disappearance of many absolutist monarchies, especially the European ones.

The essential change or, rather, the metamorphosis from the monarchical system of servitude to that of every man for himself (slavery by induced surrender) , is precisely in making the oligarchic power invisible (Sociedades Anónimas) and, in making possible, from time to time, people who were not born among the nobility or among the great wealthy and powerful of a country, become millionaires and, by this, paradigms of capitalist success.

What is not said is that one in a million, in a small country, achieves this grace every two or three decades; and in countries with more stable economies and large populations, these possibilities can be around one for every ten or twenty million people. Another effective way in the last four decades in the world has been privatization. Strategic state companies or services in Education and Health have passed into the hands of individuals and thus we have witnessed how in Latin America, in less than a decade, thirty thousand new millionaires emerged.

Capitalism works like a lottery, it is an announced defeat, a predetermined destiny, a programmed bitterness for the majority. To compensate for this harsh reality is mass entertainment, the joy of the poor through mass entertainment by sectors, ages and level of schooling: soccer, tear series, musicals, humor … opinion imposed by the intellectual Sicariate; the new High Priests of propaganda disguised as science.

The possibility of profit and, logically, of the continuous accumulation of wealth that opens the way to power is one in a million or one in ten million.

This means that there is no opportunity society, but a world organized by and for the great opportunists or predators: Homo predator.

In any national, regional or world production process, the profit, or rather, that which is deprived of many, will remain in few hands.

Otherwise there is no profit, but distribution, exchange with equity, as it happened mostly (with the exception of the cultures of the Mediterranean and some other parts of Europe and not so much of Asia) or as it still happens in a large family or in some Native communities that have not incorporated the capitalist “progress” imposed by Europeans in North America, especially.

The profit (surplus value or extra value, but this sense, although more technical, does not satisfy me), understand, then, is the necessary process that gives meaning to savings: this continuous accumulation which, has as its ultimate end, participate in power, when tovavia is not part of it; because otherwise that “magic” circle of continuous accumulation is put at risk; which is also a vicious circle of indebtedness, impoverishment, exclusion and continuous defeat for the vast majority of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and employees.

Except those who surround protect and support in different ways the large accumulators and paradigms of capitalist success, whose percentage is usually part of the 1% with higher incomes.

What happens is that in that 1% we find income of € 500,000 per year in the lowest tenth; and income and accumulation of assets that exceed € 500,000,000.00 in the highest hundredth.

Being rich, that is, a magnate; a local oligarch, for example, allows to participate in the power of a third world country. It allows the formation of an agro-export family, having chain stores and supermarkets with a few local products and many imported ones; Allows you to be a major or major shareholder in various banks, finance companies, insurance companies, drug store networks, hospitals; It allows you to be the owner of radio, television channels, a shareholder in telephone companies, and the owner of sports entities. It also allows you to be a philanthropist, finance political parties, recommend trusted employees to be Secretaries of State, Presidential Advisers, Presidents of the Republic, Presidents of business organizations …

Being an international oligarch allows all of the above on a planetary scale.

That is really partaking of the legally established gain or dispossession. In these circumstances it makes sense that the richest 1% (most accumulator in the world) keeps 87% of the profit of the world gross domestic product for a year.

At the beginning of the 1990s, the United Nations Human Development Reports indicated that the richest 20% of the world kept 80% of the world GDP. Today we are informed by OXFAM International; and they remind us alarmed that the richest 1% keep 87% of the world’s GDP profit.

It is also very important to emphasize that saving and profit are words that are the same thing in practice: ACCUMULATION of WEALTH and, by extension, participation in real power.

The big mistake is that many people consider any monetary income to be a profit. For this reason, they even call the salary they earn or the pay they receive for a job or the sale of some agricultural product that they managed to obtain with effort.

First Adam Smith and then David Ricardo and, above all, Marx, explain where the value of a product comes from: the time spent in its manufacture, collection, production. Therefore there is neither profit nor gratuitousness, but the unequal distribution or unequal distribution of what is produced with the effort of the majority and with the efficiency of the machines invented by other people, who are rarely the wealthy capitalists.

The artisan, the peasant or the person who decides to offer their services “in whatever”, that is, ordinary manual labor: sweeping, gardening, picking up garbage, they know nothing of this and, incidentally, hunger and despair, the they overwhelm so they accept any amount for exchanging an agricultural product or doing a job of whatever.

So to call profit a small remuneration that does not even cover the basic needs of a person and, even less, those of a family becomes an everyday expression, but also a custom or tradition that culminates in domesticating peasants, workers, professionals and small entrepreneurs who dream of being, one day, the new tycoons of fast food or retail sales.

Let us remember that capitalism is, due to its need to optimize the accumulation of wealth, a system that causes exploitation and labor marginality.

These two aspects, as is known, are key to understanding the precariousness of wages and unemployment. Both phenomena have been excessively increased, even in the countries with the highest industrial and human development in the last three decades of neoliberalism or the Washington Consensus, as it was called, said IMPOSITION, for Latin America.

In the periphery, crime and migration have been exaggeratedly increased; and in the hegemonic countries, the rejection of migrants.

None of these phenomena is accidental; they are all causes of the same effect: the predatory practices of oppressively imposed and legal capitalism.

As long as forms of organization do not emerge, among which make up 90% of the population (not to exaggerate), aimed at promoting equity in the distribution of material goods and access to the benefits of inventions that humanity, to Through its various nations it has, we will continue, as a majority, as mere spectators and in the service of a predatory capitalist elite that controls everything.

The world is organized for the benefit of wealthy minorities, as it was before for slavers or absolutist monarchies.

There is, however, a difference in form, and that is that David has not defeated Goliath again, because Goliath became invisible; It has tentacles in the republican political powers, it controls inventiveness, science, weapons, drugs, mass entertainment and, therefore, the destiny of the vast majority through corporations, international credit organizations, international courts …

Hence, today more than ever, we need to assert, as citizens, political equality, equality when deciding the next destiny, the destiny of the decade that is beginning. And that possible aspiration with organization, more than with street claim, I have expressed it in verse as follows:

DECLARATION OF EQUAL RIGHTS, DUTIES AND ACCESS TO SOCIETY RESOURCES, GOODS AND SERVICES

We,

the sovereign people,

by a large majority

and in use of our

self-determination,

we declare ourselves

equal

in rights and duties;

and in access to natural resources;

as well as the fruits that their land produces,

with the effort of the peasants;

we declare ourselves equal

on the right of access

to the goods that artisans manufacture

with his laborious wit and

to those that are industrially manufactured

with the speed of the machines;

we declare ourselves equal

on access rights

of all services

that as a society we can give ourselves

with our organization, effort and wisdom;

we declare ourselves equal

on access rights

of the benefits

derived from discoveries

scientists,

of technological inventions

that make life more pleasant

and that allow us to dispose

more free time

for contemplation or execution

of arts and sports

according to the taste of each one;

as well as everything

that has not been mentioned,

but it is favorable to the members

of this society.

We

the sovereign people,

by a large majority

and in use of our

self-determination,

we declare

private property extinct

on land tenure;

because it will always be

available to those

more enjoy producing

the food that society requires

for proper nutrition.

Be met

We

the sovereign people

by a large majority

and in use of our

self-determination,

declare extinct

customs

that for centuries and centuries

have caused the vast majority

of people are tied

to slavery

or bondage for want

sufficient means of subsistence;

we mean indebtedness,

to exploitation,

to prostitution,

to segregation,

to forced migration,

to humiliation and debasement

and to all forms of degrading treatment

to which leads a few,

for your exclusive benefit,

decide for all of society

and take ownership of most

of what is produced, manufactured, built

or invent with the effort of all or almost all.

Be met.