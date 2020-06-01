Sure you have heard it before, we have written it before, it is a half “myth” in the software world: The idea that with Linux you can always revive an old computer. The idea that magically after installing a distro that you spent 22 hours choosing, everything will work fine for 10 more years.

The first thing is to accept that many times when we dare to use Linux we are dealing with possibilities of victory that seem like the RNG of video games: pure luck. There are too many distros and too much different hardware, as Forest Gump would say: you never know what’s going to happen to you.

I have an old computer. Do I install Linux?

Even if you have a brand new computer, installing Linux is not a decision to take lightly. Yes, Linux has many advantages and has evolved exceptionally in recent years, there are very good distros that offer complete and friendly experiences that can easily replace Windows or macOS.

The point is that you never know -but until you test yourself- if there is a component of your computer, a peripheral, a program, or a simple controller that will end up ruining the whole experience in an instant.

The chances of the latter happening do not decrease with an old computer, sometimes they increase, and worse still, sometimes it is much more difficult to find the solutions. If you are not an advanced user, or you are not going to do it yourself, but you have a friend “geek” or who “knows computers” and he recommended Linux or he will do you the favor, you have to consider even more devious possibilities:

You will have to bother him every time you have a question, or you will have to google a lot. You are going to spend a substantial amount of time on it. In the best of cases you manage to solve everything and you feel excellent with your achievements. In the worst case you end up blaming your friend for your misfortunes, you waste time, the computer, and the will to live.

The point is that, before deciding this, you go with the idea that you’re going to need to learn new things in the processAnd if you don’t want to invest time and effort in it, also hoping that everything goes not only the same, but better than in Windows or macOS (for something you’re testing Linux) you’re probably going to get some disappointments.

The myth of light distro that serves everything

Puppy Linux

Puppy Linux you only need 100 MB of internal storage, sure you can use it up to a toaster. Bodhi Linux only needs a 500 Mhz processor and 256 MB of RAM to work, that’s almost what Windows 10 uses shutdown.

Those numbers sound wonderful, they sound like your laptop with 2 or 4 GB of RAM is going to fly away, that your cheap AMD processor from 10 years ago is ultra leftover. Now roll the dice.

About five or six years ago a friend asked me for help because her Windows Vista laptop was terrible (when it wasn’t). My solution was to install elementary OS because at that time I was a big fan of distro and had always had good experiences. The gods of luck smiled at him and to use Chrome, save his photos and read PDFs, it worked perfectly for several more years until perhaps in 2019 his battery died.

About five or six days ago, another friend asked me for help because her laptop with Windows 8 (not even 8.1) was terrible (when not). My first solution was to send it to Windows 10, but it turned out that it was still very slow because of its poor processor and its poor 4 GB of RAM for a Windows that consumes a lot. I convinced her and we decided we would try a Linux distro.

After selling Linux with many “that was before” and after hours explaining to a person who has no knowledge about it, how to create a USB boot disk (in addition to formatting the USB key several times because it did not want to serve), how to boot from it, and how to install the distro (despite how simple it may seem to some), his experience with Linux Mint lasted three minutes: WiFi was not working.

Now, if this had been my computer, or she was in my house, and my headache wasn’t starting anymore, maybe we would have tried another distro. But, by helping remotely and with such instant disappointmentWe ended up reinstalling Windows 10, which was at least better than 8.

Luckily I had another Windows computer on hand to create a new boot disk. What does a person do without that luck, and without a tech support friend on the other side of a chat window? The answer is short: blame Linux.

It doesn’t matter whose fault it is

Yes, it is not the fault of “Linux”, nor of that specific distro, and yes, surely you and your cousin do well with Linux Mint. The truth is that many hardware components have problems in LinuxSerious, out-of-date or non-existent, or simply not working, driver problems. That the fault is of the manufacturer, does not change in anything the situation of the user.

The main complaint of this friend with Windows 8 is that when she watched Netflix in the browser, she froze a little. The chances of that happening to any Linux distro, whatever it may be, are higher and worse. Google just doesn’t feel like adding hardware acceleration to Chrome for Linux, so if you don’t have a powerful processor, something like the video on the web is going to be probably fatal.

It is my own experience in a small Intel Nuc PC that I use mini multimedia center mainly with Kodi. Despite having plenty of RAM and space, the processor is very modest and the web video experience is direI hardly ever use the browser.

This friend you already have in your mind that Linux is a thing that “doesn’t work” because his first and probably only experience with the system was this. It doesn’t matter what I can say. I write and read about systems all the time and would have looked for a solution (perhaps).

And here is the other problem: Linux Mint is one of the most popular distros and has a fairly large community, as it happens with the best known ones like Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, etc. When we started testing lesser known distros, with both development and smaller user communities, like those niche for “old computers with few resources”, The possibilities of finding solutions on the web to possible problems decrease considerably..

It is not necessary to go very far, there are people who report bugs in the main forums with x hardware component and seven years later not even the straw balls have answered something useful. Many users, no matter how much they want, simply cannot use their hardware with Linux, old or new, powerful or modest. The promise of the distro revives computers sounds great on paper, but how many does it really work for?