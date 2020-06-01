By Sebastian Quiroz

06/01/2020

Vegeta is one of the most loved Dragon Ball characters. Despite the fact that in his first appearance The Prince of the Saiyans was represented as an evil being, over time he became a rival of Goku, and is currently part of the Z Warriors. However, A question haunts fans of this anime: What is Vegeta’s age?

Even though we’ve enjoyed Dragon Ball since we were kids, anime ages its protagonists on rare occasions, so for a long time it was difficult to answer this question. Fortunately, The anime chronology published by Daizenshuu gives us the necessary tools to answer this question.

According to this information, Vegeta is only a year older than Bulma (born 733), and is five years older than Goku (737). Thus, at the end of Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta would be 48 years old. To all this it must be taken into account that in the Cell Saga the prince entered the Room of Time twice, once with Trunks and then once alone; which adds up to a couple of years more.

Another of the occasions in which this was repeated was together with Goku to train three days, that is, three years, in preparation for the Champa Tournament. In this way, it adds five more years. We can assume, with all the calculations, that Vegeta is 53 years old at the end of the Dragon Ball Super anime, and 54 in the manga, considered that the events against Moro take place a year after the Tournament of Power.

