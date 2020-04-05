As a Naval Officer, he expressed his feeling of pain “before the sinking of a Ship of our Navy, GC 23 ARB Naiguatá. It is not a simple ship, it is a ship 100 meters long, with a capacity for 60 crew on board, commissioned in 2012. A ship at sea has no ideologies, nor do they suffer from the evil of Castro-communism. It is a world of dedication, passion for the sea, professional dedication ”.

This is how the Vice Admiral Jesús Enrique Briceño García former Commander General of the Navy (1995-1996), who has a Bachelor of Naval Science, with three postgraduate degrees in Basic and Tactical Naval Management (Navy Postgraduate School) and Radio Electronics (HMS Collinwood School. England), in addition to Specialization courses in Education, Master in General Staff (Peruvian Naval War College) and PhD in Administration “Summa Cum Laude” (Santa María University).

This senior officer held all Operations and Command positions in the career of a Navy Officer, including that of Commander of Patrullero Patria ARV and Victoria ARV, in addition to Commander of Frigate ARV F21 and Commander of Squadron of Frigates. He was the director of the Basic School of the Armed Forces, Commander of the Coast Guard, secretary of the National Council of Security and Defense.

The retired Navy officer adds that what happened is “a symbol of operation for an Armada whose crew, unlike its high command, many corrupt and criminal, offer everything, even life itself, because of the sovereignty and integrity of aquatic spaces.”

He expressed with indignation that “no person who does not know the facts, we must be a judge, until we have the necessary elements of judgment to know what really happened.”

In his opinion, that case should be in the hands of the General Inspectorate of the Navy, through the Accident Investigation Commission. “It is despicable to read columnists who openly scoff at the shocking drama that these crew members went through. I was an operational Commander in my life as a Navy Officer, 17 years on board and I want to reject the articles where he mocks an operational performance that only those who were there can attest to what happened. ”

He adds that, although it is true, “undue situations of the role type are perceived in his approach in the visit and registration, it should be investigated. That a maneuver in the sea of ​​improper bow crossing is perceived, this is and should be investigated. That fault control failures are evident is one of the causes of the sinking and must be investigated. That a lack of command and control is perceived for the most critical moment, is more than evident, but none of us who are oblivious to the reality of that event, can give conclusions on this matter until the Inspection Office of the Navy presents its results of the investigation and that yes we must demand it ”.

Vice Admiral Briceño García considers that “we must ask the Naval High Command for the evident weakness of two sunken Ocean Patrol vessels. That they review the operational readiness processes since the used one is far from a safe and reliable one for security. We must demand of them as members of our Navy and as Venezuelans, that they dedicate themselves to improving training processes and operational readiness in training to avoid these accidents at sea. ”

He adds that “for those who have not yet been contaminated by Castro-communism, Honor and Honor to those who sail and carry high the prestige of our Navy and for those who are still Institutionals of the Naval High Command, demand answers to so many questions that destroy what is so much they worked to have an Operational Navy ”.

Since the incident occurred, there have been more doubts than answers. Starting with the communiqué of March 31, signed by the Minister of Defense, instead of having been by the Army Command, by the Strategic Operational Command and even by the Military High Command, because the seriousness of the fact warranted it. .

The brief statement from Minister Vladimir Padrino López limited himself to saying that on March 30, 2020, shortly after midnight, “the Naiguatá Coast Guard (GC-23), of the Bolivarian Navy, found himself in maritime patrol tasks of our sea territorial, to the northwest of La Tortuga Island; It was boarded (collided) by the passenger ship “Resolute”, (122 meters long and 8300 tons of displacement), with the Portuguese flag, at the time it was undergoing a maritime traffic control procedure, which caused damage of great magnitude and caused the anxiety of the aforementioned coastguard ”.

The statement added that “the action of the Resolute ship is considered cowardly and criminal, since it did not attend the rescue of the crew, in breach of the international regulations that regulate the rescue of life at sea. This ship is currently in the port of Willemstad, the capital of Curaçao, where it docked in the morning hours of today ”.

Finally, he gives an account of having carried out the immediate search and rescue work on the Venezuelan side, and that the “professional and courageous performance of our personnel, allowed the full rescue of the crew. The Venezuelan State undertakes the corresponding legal actions, ”says the minister, ending with the slogans of Chávez, loyalty and treason.

Columbian Cruise Services is the owner of the Resolute, a ship that has been involved in several at least strange events. The company’s excuse is that it was the Venezuelan Navy who attacked them, when they were 13.3 nautical miles from La Tortuga Island, when after a day adrift they were with 32 crew members “to perform routine maintenance on a motor”.

The captain’s version of the Resolute is that while he was consulting with the Naiguatá Coast Guard they fired pistol shots at them, then approached the starboard at high speed and deliberately collided.

The Venezuelan Navy responded yesterday Saturday, through the commander of the Navy, Admiral Giuseppe Alessandrello, explaining that in the Naiguatá talks with the Resolute, the jurisdiction of Venezuela and the authority of the Coast Guard are recognized. “The Resolute refuses to follow the instructions of the Venezuelan Coast Guard,” noting that the Portuguese-flagged ship attacks and capsizes the Venezuelan ship.

Alessadrello assures that the Resolute leaves the shipwreck. “Turn off the Automatic Identification System. In this way, the act constitutes a serious attack on national sovereignty, which must be judged and condemned by international authorities. ”

The Venezuelan Navy published a video on Saturday to demonstrate that the shots, to which the captain of the Resolute alluded, “were fired at the bow, the sea, the sea, in front of the bow of the Resolute ship. And immediately after the shooting, we are going to observe how the Resolute ship approaches the coast guard patrol boat and hits it repeatedly without stopping its machines, ”said Commander Alessandrello.

No one yet explains why the ship Solute refused to be inspected and what it carried inside, at a time when it is strange that there are tourists at sea with the pandemic that plagues the world.