At around 6:30 pm, when the sun goes down, most restaurants and bars in the center of Morioka, capital of the Prefecture (State) of Iwate, are open.

Japan’s central government extended state of emergency until May 31

Photo: BBC News Brasil

Even when the central government of Japan extended the state of emergency, until May 31, Iwate was one of the first prefectures to decide for a gradual return to normality. The reason? It is the only one among Japan’s 47 prefectures without cases of coronavirus.

Located in the northeast of the country, in the Tohoku region, and Japan’s second largest prefecture by area, Iwate has 1.2 million inhabitants.

On May 5, its governor, Takuya Tasso, announced “a new lifestyle”, which would combine “the operation of commerce with strict preventive measures, reinforcing the use of masks and social distance”.

But why are there no cases in Iwate? “There are no infected, as there are no tests,” are the critical words of a Twitter user on May 6, when the Iwate Coronavirus Prevention Committee released a total of three negative results on the day.

In the name of transparency, the local government discloses the results of tests for covid-19 carried out in the region. But the number of tests is low. In all, just over 500 tests were released – all negative – until the closing of this report.

Low testing

This reflects the national policy to combat the pandemic: unlike other countries that have successfully combated the cornavirus, such as Germany and South Korea, Japan does very little testing.

In Tokyo, for example, with a population of 9.3 million and a pandemic center in the country, from less than 11 thousand people were tested from February to April 30. Of these tests, 4 thousand were positive.

The percentage of positive tests is quite high, this shows that the country is testing only those who already have advanced symptoms – the guidelines sent to general practitioners are to recommend tests only to patients with pneumonia.

Many experts see this policy as dangerous, especially under the lens of public health, because of asymptomatic infected people – those who have the disease but have no symptoms.

There are academics who estimate that the actual number of infected people in Japan could be 20 to 50 times higher than the official number, which is just over 16,000.

The country has already been forced to postpone the holding of this year’s Olympic Games, initially planned to start in July in Tokyo. The new date set for the opening was July 23, 2021.

Busy Odori avenue in Morioka, empty on May 6 due to state of emergency

Photo: Twitter @ ganriser2011 / BBC News Brasil

Therefore, Iwate’s “success” leaves these questions hanging in the air: is it possible to conclude that the City Hall is really free of the cornavirus? To what extent does the low performance of tests reflect the reality of the disease?

Local authorities say the justification for the low test performance is the low number of visits to health centers.

“There were few tests because there are few people with symptoms. We intend to increase the testing as needed,” says Yoetsu Yoshida, director of the Coronavirus Prevention Sector at the Department of Health and Welfare at Iwate Prefecture.

The population also helped, following the authorities’ recommendations.

“There are no infected people because of the preventive measures that we have implemented with complete efforts. Like the constant use of masks in the population and the habit of washing hands frequently,” explains Yoshida.

Liquor store in Ninohe (northern Iwate) remains closed until May 31

Photo: Kabushiki Kaisha Nanbu Bijin / BBC News Brasil

Almost normal life

When the governor, Takuya Tasso, announced his departure from the state of emergency on May 5, he made it clear that the strategy is to isolate Iwate from its neighbors and asked the population to avoid moving between the prefectures.

Department stores in Morioka, the capital of the prefecture, resumed operation on May 7, after 13 days of suspension. Many stores started operating at reduced hours, with few customers.

The cinemas, which had been closed since April 24, were preparing to reopen the doors with special preventive measures. Papers glued between one seat and the other must guarantee the distance between the customers and the emergency exits will be open outside the opening hours of the films, to promote air circulation.

The head of the sales department of the company Nanbu Bijin, which produces the famous sake from the Iwate region (of the same name), Masaki Hirano, told BBC News Brasil that preventive measures were taken at the company, located in the northern city of Ninohe. .

Office hours were reduced, face-to-face meetings canceled and some employees started to do home office.

Even so, Hirano thought the government’s attitude of reopening the economy soon after the Golden Week (junction of holidays that last up to a week between the end of April and the beginning of May in Japan and which ended on the last day of the 6th) was premature.

“I am concerned. I understand the relaxation because there are no confirmed cases, but I think we should not let our guard down for two more weeks,” he says.

The store specializing in sake, on the same site as the company, will remain closed until May 31, although the local government has allowed the trade to resume.

Disciplined population

The Japanese press also cited the low population density of the Prefecture, which has three volcanoes in its territory, is partly bypassed by the Pacific Ocean coast and enjoys wide rural areas.

However, for Tatsuya Kamihama, a professor specializing in public health at the University of Iwate, caution is needed when relating population dynamics to the lack of cases of the disease.

“Low population density may be among the causes, but we do not know how much this influences the prevention of the virus. There are regions with even lower densities than Iwate and with many cases of contamination,” he explains.

According to Kamihama, the preventive posture and discipline of the population may have been decisive. “Iwate acted quickly in prevention, even before other municipalities. I think this is related to the fact that there are no infected people”, he suggests.

The population itself took preventive actions even when the virus was still a distant threat. “In December last year, there were piles of masks in stores because of the influenza season. Soon after, when rumors of the coronavirus started, the product disappeared from the shelves,” said Yumi Yamagata (fictitious name), a 42-year-old housewife. years old, who lives in Oshu, a mountain town in the south of Iwate, with about 115 thousand inhabitants.

The mother of a primary school student, Yumi said that preventive measures were so effective at school that there are no children missing classes or the flu. “I believe that the lack of infected people is on everyone’s conscience. I have seen that almost everyone is wearing a mask, there is alcohol gel in most stores and many restaurants have started offering home delivery.”

In Ninohe, Masaki Hirano agrees that the citizens of Iwate are disciplined. “The people here are serious and very patient. Many are not going beyond what is necessary and are avoiding peak hours if they need to go to a busy place,” he says, about the reasons for not being infected.

“Even so, the risk continues to exist everywhere. We need to continue living life with utmost care,” he adds.

Others regions

In the past week, Japan has been seeing a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases per day, with less than 100 records in 24 hours. Even Tokyo, which is the epicenter of the disease in the country, has registered less than 40 new cases per day. In the second half of April, the Japanese capital peaked at 200 daily cases.

On Thursday (14), the government of Japan is due to revoke the state of emergency in 34 prefectures that are not in a “state of special surveillance”. Among the 13 prefectures with this status, at least four must be included in the government list, as they register little or no cases in the last week.

In addition to Iwate, six other prefectures, such as neighbors Aomori, Akita and Miyagi, have already withdrawn the order to close the trade, while maintaining preventive measures.

In a meeting by videoconference with the governors, held on Wednesday (13), the Minister of Economy, Yasutoshi Nishimura, reinforced the need to maintain preventive measures even after the revocation of the state of emergency. “If we relax, the number of cases could rise again,” he warned.

Even after the release, traffic between City Halls with the highest number of new cases, such as Tokyo or Hokkaido (far north of Japan), should be avoided.

The government has also warned that large-scale events cannot be held and gyms must remain closed. On Tuesday (12), Japan registered 81 new cases and 21 more deaths, bringing the total number of infected to 16,049 and the number of deaths to 678.

See too:

Coronavirus: how long it takes to recover patients with covid-19

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

