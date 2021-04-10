The mystery of the flock of sheep that form a perfect circle

Photos of a flock of sheep forming an almost perfect circle on the side of a hill has gone viral on the Internet and has aroused the interest of the public, who have compared the image to a scene from the X-Files.

The author of the images is called Christopher hogg, from the town of Rottingdean, in East Sussex (Great Britain), was riding his bicycle when he saw the sheep gathered, collects The Sun.

“I was on my daily walk when I got to the hill and saw this magnificent circle. At the time it was a kilometer away, which made me think that whatever it was, it was huge. It was saucer-shaped, like an alien shipHogg said.

“It was very beautiful, but also a little strange to make me comfortable. I moved a little closer and then realized that it was made of sheep “, the young man related.

Christopher Hogg, a professor at Royal Holloway University, walks past the herd every day, but said he had never seen the creatures before behave that way.

“Sheep are usually noisy,” he said. “I pass by every day, but this day they were very still and calm. It was so quiet, as if they were in a trance. It was very unsettling, “Hogg said.

He then shared the images on Facebook, where other users have tried to find out why the sheep behaved that way. “There was a lot of debate as to whether it was a crop mark or a circle of herds, or whether the sheep were being summoned by a strange force“, He said.

“Others thought it might be a farmer’s joke. We all agreed that it was a mystery that justified the withdrawal of Mulder and ScullyHogg added.