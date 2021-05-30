The mystery of the eggs, finally solved

Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first ‘Twilight’ movie, has cleared up one of the biggest doubts from fans. And it has to do with eggs.

The director of ‘Twilight’, Catherine Hardwicke, has finally solved a mystery that ran through the saga and that has left fans many nights without sleep.

In the first film of the franchise, the vampire Emmett Cullen (played by Kellan lutz) is seen holding a bag of hard-boiled eggs while walking through the high school cafeteria.

But… why? Is it a smart reference for fans who like to go hunting for ‘easter eggs’?

Well the answer is no. In an interview with Insider, Hardwicke explained that Emmett carried all those eggs because Kellan himself did the same on the set.

“I saw Kellan one day carrying a bag of, like, a dozen hard-boiled eggs,” he revealed. “And I said, ‘What the hell is going on? You’re not going to eat like a dozen eggs, are you?’ I’ve never seen anyone carry a Ziploc bag with a dozen eggs and eat them all day. I was very amused. And I thought, ‘Okay, [Emmett] has to have those eggs. You will also take them on stage ‘, because it was just outrageous. “

Kellan himself had been silent about why this situation with the eggs, and went so far as to publish a photo on Instagram from the movie last September while taunting fans.

He captioned the photo saying, “Jo, I miss this character so much. I am so thankful for all the good times and fun with the entire cast and crew throughout all the years.. ‘Emmett: Can you guess how many eggs there are? Everyone: ‘We don’t care how many eggs … We want to know WHY!?!’ Emmett: 😎 “

Now we want to know how many eggs …

