The mystery of the deepest earthquakes on Earth

Most earthquakes occur near the Earth’s surface, at a depth of up to approximately 70 kilometers. They occur when stress builds up in a fracture between two blocks of rock, known as a failure, causing them to suddenly slip.

However, at greater depths, the intense pressures create too much friction to allow this type of sliding to occur, and the high temperatures increase the ability of rocks to deform to adapt to changing stresses, so earthquakes are less likely as increases depth. Against all odds, earthquakes originating more than 300 kilometers below the surface have been detected since the 1920s, when the technology was already good enough to allow such detections. In theory, these earthquakes are impossible.

An international team consisting of, among others, Steven Shirey, Lara Wagner, Peter van Keken and Michael Walter, all from the Carnegie Institute of Science in the United States, has obtained evidence that fluids play a key role in enabling these earthquakes to exist. deep focus that occur between 300 and 700 kilometers below the surface. This could solve the centennial riddle of deep earthquakes.

In recent decades, various investigations have made it increasingly clear that water plays an important role in earthquakes of intermediate depth (those that occur between 70 and 300 kilometers below the surface). In these cases, the water is dislodged from the minerals, weakening the rock structures around the fault and allowing the rock blocks to slide away. However, scientists did not believe that this phenomenon could explain deep-focus earthquakes, largely because it was believed that water and other fluid-creating compounds could not reach deep enough into the Earth’s interior to generate an effect. Similary.

This belief began to falter when Shirey and Wagner compared the depths that some rare diamonds come from with the depths that mysterious deep-focus earthquakes occur.

“Diamonds are formed in fluids,” explains Shirey, “if the diamonds are there, the fluids are there.”

Diamonds themselves thus indicate the presence of fluids, but they can also bring up samples from deep subsurface that can be analyzed by scientists. When diamonds form inside the Earth, they sometimes capture chunks of mineral from the surrounding rock. These mineral particles are called inclusions, and while they lower the price of diamonds as jewelry, they are invaluable extra to scientists – they are one of the few ways to study direct samples from the deep interior of our planet.

The inclusions analyzed in the study turned out to have the distinctive chemical signature of similar materials found in oceanic crust.

Wagner and van Keken built advanced computational models to simulate the temperatures of “slabs” that during tectonic processes sink to much greater depths than had been taken into account for previous similar studies.

In addition to modeling, Walter examined the stabilities of water-bearing minerals and found that, under the great heat and intense pressures deep inside the Earth, these minerals would indeed be able to retain water under certain conditions. The team showed that even if the warmer plates did not hold water, the minerals in the colder oceanic plates could, in theory, carry water to the depths where these “impossible” earthquakes are triggered.

This close-up of a super-deep diamond allows you to see its inclusions, which here appear as black dots. These types of inclusions are geochemical proof that a sinking oceanic plate can carry water and other fluids deep within the mantle. (Photo: Evan Smith / © 2021 GIA)

The study is titled “Slab Transport of Fluids to Deep Focus Earthquake Depths — Thermal Modeling Constraints and Evidence From Diamonds.” And it has been published in the academic journal AGU Advances. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)