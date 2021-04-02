The mystery of the death of Gloria Ramírez, known as Toxic Lady

In 1994, a 31-year-old woman died in an American hospital from a cervical cancer the one he had been treating for a while. It is one of many sad stories in which a person dies from this terrible disease. But, also, a mystery. And it is that, although the causes of the death of Gloria Ramírez are clear, what is not known today is why a large part of the health workers who treated her contracted a mysterious disease, as if something toxic emanated from her body. In fact, it went down in history under the name of Toxic Lady.

27 years later, the causes of that event remain a mystery. His family is of the opinion that, in fact, there may have been some medical error which led to the hospital staff making up this bizarre story to blame her. However, there is no evidence that this was the case. The only thing that is clear is that something must have happened to make all those workers sick. Some only spent a few hours dizzy and dazed. Others, on the other hand, suffered more serious pathologies. The worst were those of the medical resident Julie Gorchynski, who spent two weeks in the intensive care unit affected by apnea, hepatitis, pancreatitis, and avascular necrosis. What exactly happened to them may never be known, although there are some theories.

The mysterious illness behind the death of Gloria Ramírez

Gloria Ramirez was rushed to Riverside General Hospital, California, the February 19, 1994, at 20:15. She had a very high heart rate and extremely low blood pressure, as well as a severe respiratory failure.

The sanitarians proceeded to stabilize her by the usual procedure. This consisted first in the administration of three anxiolytics and after an antiarrhythmic, to calm your heartbeat. At the same time, air was pumped through a rubber bladder, to try to compensate for the respiratory failure.

As the patient did not improve, they proceeded to defibrillation, but they were not able to save her either.

None of that seemed to work, so we proceeded to the appeal of the defibrillation. Sadly this didn’t fix the problem either and he finally died at 8:50 PM.

Gloria Ramírez’s death was a final consequence of her cancer. However, when they opened his shirt to use the defibrillator they began to see something out of the ordinary. His body glowed, as if it were covered in oil, and he gave off a strange fruity smell.

And not just your body. While they were trying to revive her, a nurse drew blood from her, and as soon as it began to come out through the needle, they again noticed a strange scent, like ammonia. In addition, when they looked at it closely they saw that there was in it a kind of crystals.

Just at that moment, the nurse began to feel dizzy and ended up passing out. It didn’t take long for the rest of the toilets in the room to feel symptoms as well. To some their faces burned. Others had difficulty breathing and others also got dizzy.

Many had to be replaced by others, who ended up feeling equally ill. Finally, as reported in an article about Toxic Lady published in Discover Magazine, of the 37 staff members of emergencies, 23 contracted that mysterious disease.

Photo by Olga Kononenko on Unsplash

Where did Toxic Lady’s ‘poison’ come from?

No one understood what was happening, but everyone agreed that it seemed to be something coming from the body of the poor dying woman.

We proceeded to evacuate the emergency room. The affected toilets undressed and put their clothes in bags before being treated.

The woman’s autopsy gave no clues about what happened

Fortunately, a few hours later most of them were well. Only the medicine resident He would still have to enter the ICU and then have a good season walking with crutches.

Everyone’s symptoms seemed to be related to those caused by some chemical pollutants. However, after Gloria Ramírez’s death, her autopsy did not reveal the presence of any in her body.

It was thought that the mysterious illness could be a case of mass hysteria, in which, faced with a real or unreal threat, a group of people suddenly begins to manifest the same symptoms. But this effect, of psychological originHe wouldn’t have sent someone to intensive care. There must be something else. All kinds of theories continued to be spilled, some quite conspiracy. After all, the situation was ripe for it.

Focusing on science, one of the most accepted hypotheses was proposed in 1997 by scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. It is extremely rare, but the truth is that it could happen. According to them, Toxic Lady could be taking dimethylsulfoxide, a home remedy used to treat pain, in your case caused by cancer. If this substance reacts with oxygen, which was given to treat respiratory failure, it could lead to dimethylsulfone. This substance crystallizes at room temperature, so these could be the crystals you saw in your blood. It is not toxic by itself. However, if it is exposed to an electrical current, such as that released by the defibrillator, it can generate a very poisonous gas, called dimethylsulfan.

It might make sense, but to this day it is impossible to know if that is what happened. In case of Toxic Lady And the mysterious disease of the sanitarians will remain that: a curious medical mystery.

More on this topic