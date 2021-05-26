The mystery of the air base on a volcanic island in Yemen

In the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, at the entrance to the Red Sea from the Arabian Sea, is located the island of Mayun, off the coast of Yemen. There, as reported by The Guardian, satellites have detected the reactivation of the construction of an air base paralyzed years ago. No one has assumed responsibility for its construction, but a source consulted by the aforementioned newspaper has assured that behind this mystery could be the United Arab Emirates.

The island where the construction of an air base has been detected has a strategic military and commercial enclave. (Photo: Google)

Also known as Perim and of volcanic origin, this small island of 14 kilometers of surface and about 500 inhabitants is considered a terrain of a key strategic position for those who have interests in the area, with special importance for the circulation of energy shipments and commercial cargo.

Although it is not officially known who is building this base, the fact that a few years ago the construction of a landing and take-off runway was already attempted they point directly to the United Arab Emirates. Yemeni officials who have asked The Guardian to remain anonymous have pointed this out.

Jeremy Binnie, Middle East editor at open source intelligence firm Janes, considers that “this appears to be a longer-term strategic goal to establish a relatively permanent presence” and added that “it was probably not just about the war of Yemen and the maritime transport situation must be seen as quite key there ”.

What the satellite images accessed by the Associated Press show are construction vehicles working on a track of just under 2 kilometers on April 11. Almost a month later, on May 18, it seemed finished with three hangars.

They point out in the British newspaper that the dimensions of the sighted runway would allow the circulation of “attack, surveillance and transport aircraft”. They also remember that at the end of 2016 there was a more ambitious attempt in terms of dimensions on the island, but that it was abandoned.

In their statements, the officials consulted, but without authorization to speak to the media, have assured the AP that Emirati ships have transported weapons, equipment and troops to Mayun in recent weeks. An alleged tension between the Emirates and Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi to secure a lease for the island has also been mentioned. Although these officials have not confirmed that there is such a lack of agreement.

There is no data on vessels in the Mayun surroundings that may have transferred materials and personnel for construction, which could indicate that devices that could be located were turned off to keep the operation secret.

Eleonora Ardemagni, an analyst at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies, told The Guardian that the Horn of Africa had “become a dangerous place” for the Emiratis and that Mayun is a very valuable place for monitoring work.

“The Emiratis have gone from a foreign policy of projection of power to a foreign policy of protection of power” and this base supposedly under their authorship would increase “their ability to monitor what happens and prevent possible threats from non-state actors close to Iran ”, he explained.

