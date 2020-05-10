The alarm started on April 7, when a 55-year-old lender died of a heart attack while sleeping in a section of the Roberto Huembes market. That afternoon, Legal Medicine workers arrived by Don Pepe’s body wearing white protective suits that covered them from head to toe, a precaution that seemed suspicious to many, considering that the world is experiencing a Covid-19 pandemic.

Others, on the other hand, called for calm and asked not to jump to conclusions. But just a day later, security guard Benito Uriarte, 54, died of a heart attack while caring for a gas station in the city of León. A man who happened to be passing by saw him put a hand to his chest before falling struck down on the floor of the premises.

After that, four days passed without incident until, on April 13, three people joined the list of deaths from heart attack. The university student Elton Vílchez, 21, died in a Matagalpa hospital to which he had been transferred the previous day after suffering a drop in pressure. The other two victims were Mercedes Ramos, 73, and Margarita Reyes, 98. Both inhabitants of León.

Ramos died in the morning and a few hours later, in the late afternoon, Reyes began to feel bad. The old woman was reportedly on her way to the laundry room when she first fainted. Then she put her hands to her chest, said she felt pain in her heart, and passed out again.

In the following 23 days, the media reported at least 14 other similar cases: sudden deaths from heart attack or stroke.

Under normal circumstances, the explanation that high temperatures are responsible for this wave of deaths could suffice. After all, if the statistics of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) are taken as a reference, during 2019 in Nicaragua 3,097 people died from acute myocardial infarction: an average of 8 people per day. But that explanation does not seem to suffice in the current circumstances.

Expert opinion is divided. All affirm that definitely the heats of the season have something to do; But some argue that a possible link to Covid-19 should not be ruled out, an infection from which something new is discovered every day. These are the explanations behind the mystery of the sudden deaths on the streets of Nicaragua.

This is how Legal Medicine workers came to lift the body of the lender who on April 7 died of a heart attack in the Roberto Huembes market.

THE PRESS / Courtesy

New evidence

Until a couple of weeks ago, cardiologist Daniel Meneses considered that there was still no scientific evidence to associate sudden deaths with Covid-19. However, recently the prestigious The New England Journal of Medicine published an article that made him change his mind.

According to the study “Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest during the Covid-19 outbreak in Italy”, between February 21 and March 31, 2020 there was an increase of 58 percent of cases in Lombardy, the region most affected by the pandemic in that country, in relation to the same period of 2019. These are 133 additional cases, of which 103 (74.4 percent) were diagnosed with Covid-19.

For Meneses, this is new evidence that suggests a relationship between the disease and sudden deaths, although it is “impossible to state conclusively.” “What you do notice is a disproportionate increase in the reports of people on the streets who have these reactions,” he says. “At this point, the regular epidemiological estimate is out of the question.”

“We always had, close to Easter, an increase in heart attacks and sudden deaths, but not in these proportions. Now it is massive. Every now and then they are reporting it everywhere, ”he warns. “I think it is a little above what we regularly have from statistics. Instinctively one knows that this is new. It is a matter of perception because there is no clear statistic, but epidemiologically, so many cases are already significant. ”

Another phenomenon that must be taken into account, points out the doctor, is the reduction of “acute coronary symptoms that reach hospitals”. Currently he participates in a regional study of the Latin American Society of Interventional Cardiology and in the case of Nicaragua, he says, “the rates are eighty percent less than patients.” But “it is not that there are fewer cases, but that these cases are staying at home” for fear of catching the new coronavirus. And that, too, likely “explains a little bit of these sudden street collapses.”

On the other hand, cardiologist Pablo Hurtado considers that the phenomenon may be related to Covid-19, but for different reasons. In addition to the high temperatures, which have been unusually prolonged this year, the stress and fear caused by the pandemic are added.

According to Hurtado, at least fifty percent of patients with hypertension do not control their disease. “It is very common that an uncontrolled hypertensive person can collapse from heat, if he does not hydrate well and does not take the entire treatment,” he said in an interview with LA PRENSA days ago. However, worry, anxiety and depression multiply the risk of having a heart attack.

“People are worrying more about the virus than about current health. Everyone’s current alert is the (prevention) measure, so people are very afraid, “said Hurtado, and recommended hydration and little stress. In other words, no person at risk should submit to the bombardment of the news or participate in pessimistic conversations about what has happened in places like Guayaquil.

Coffins bound for a funeral home. Sudden deaths from heart attack have been the order of the day in recent weeks. The victims fall in the middle of the public highway. LA PRENSA / Courtesy of Jorge Tórrez

“It should not be ruled out”

On April 17 the issue of sudden deaths returned to give something to talk about. The chinandegano Alberto Martínez died at home, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest caused by a heart attack. A Forensic Medicine unit came to examine the body and the coroner ruled that the man died at night while sleeping. It counted six victims of heart failure in ten days.

Three days later, on April 21, caretaker José Noel Amador, 47, died while caring for an Enacal wastewater treatment plant in Boaco. His body was found at 6:40 in the morning by a co-worker who came to receive a shift. According to official media, the man died at about 4:00 a.m. when “a rise in blood pressure” triggered a stroke.

The following morning, the case of Bismarck Ruiz, 64, a former ambulance driver, became known, who suffered a heart attack when he withdrew a payment in the city of Jinotepe. And at night Mr. William Castillo, 82, was found dead in the bathroom of his home in Granada. The cause of his death was a sudden heart attack, according to the coroner.

It was not three days before another heart attack death was reported. At noon on Saturday, April 25, the veterinarian and breeder of roosters Orlando Acevedo, 73, died in Jinotepe. And on April 28, exactly a week after Boaco’s security guard died, another Enacal watcher fell to the ground while working. Domingo Antonio Laguna, 51, was found dead at dawn in a company well located on the Carretera a Masaya. A relative said that Laguna had heart problems.

José Noel Amador, 47, died of a stroke while caring for an Enacal wastewater treatment plant in Boaco. THE PRESS / Taken from TN8

For the epidemiologist Álvaro Ramírez on other occasions this type of case has been seen, but “not as frequent as now.” Partly it is because “due to the epidemiological alert we are more attentive to what is seen on the street”; but in any case, a possible relationship with “a threat as clear as the coronavirus, which includes sudden deaths such as those we observe,” cannot and is not recommended.

“They are warning signs,” he says. Deaths that “raise the red flag that the virus is already circulating, because it has the capacity to affect the heart and paralyze the system suddenly.”

In his opinion, the secrecy of the Government in the handling of information has been a fundamental problem. “Trying to minimize the impact of a pandemic is what has increased doubt, uncertainty and the amount of rumors and insecurity of the population,” he says. “Also, here in Nicaragua no autopsy is performed, so all we have left is conjecture. To say that this is not associated with heat stroke is very difficult, but it cannot be ruled out that these are cases of coronavirus either ”.

“We will be seeing it more frequently during this process,” he says. “Although temperatures will drop, sudden deaths will continue to occur in the streets.”

Epidemiologist Álvaro Ramírez considers sudden deaths to be “warning signs”.

THE PRESS / COURTESY

“It’s not Covid-19”

Epidemiologist Leonel Argüello is categorical when he says that the new coronavirus has nothing to do with sudden deaths in recent weeks. “That’s not Covid-19, because it doesn’t kill like that. Therefore, the Covid is totally ruled out. Also, it affects the lungs first and then the breathing, and who will walk in the streets if they are drowning? Neither science nor logic. That is not so, “he says.

“What affects the heart? Yes. The heart, the kidneys, all the organs affect them. But it doesn’t mean that those people who have died is because of that. These people unfortunately die every year. We don’t know how much because we don’t have access to the records, “says the doctor. “Now it attracts attention because it circulates on social networks and, second, because all the people are pending. Now anyone who dies says it is Covid ”.

But it could also be “the sum of both things”, suggests the infectologist Carlos Quant. It is possible that in the current context we are more attentive to what is happening, but “there may also be some association”. It is true that the main manifestation of the virus occurs at the respiratory level; however, “it has been described that both neurological and cardiovascular disorders can occur”.

According to Quant, the experiences of other countries, such as China, Spain and the United States, reveal that around 70 percent of patients with Covid-19 who come to Intensive Care present some cardiovascular complication; percentage falling to 20 in patients with a “moderate condition”. In the case of neurological manifestations (from headaches to effusions) “they are around 36 percent frequent in patients with Covid-19, in general.”

However, he stresses, the majority of patients with Covid-19 who have cardiovascular problems also have other symptoms, such as respiratory symptoms or fever, for example.

For the infectologist Carlos Quant, only applying the appropriate tests can confirm or rule out a link between heart attacks and Covid-19. THE PRESS / ARCHIVE

Deaths continue

Sudden deaths have also been the order of the day this month. At 9:00 p.m. on May 2, baseball player Richard Hunter, 51, was found dead in his home on Corn Island. The medical examiner ruled that the cause was a sudden heart attack.

Three days later, on May 5, an 85-year-old man fainted as he tried to withdraw his reduced pension from a bank in the city of Rivas. His name was Dionisio Guadalupe Monjarrez and, according to his son’s statements, he had hypertension problems. That morning, when he was in front of the window, he said that he felt dizzy and that his legs were not responding, and then he passed out. Again the forensic doctor in charge reported that it was a sudden cardiac arrest.

Just a day later, and also in Rivas, Irineo Delgadillo Méndez, 67, died on the highway while riding his motorcycle on the way home. Witnesses reported that the man suddenly slowed down, touched his chest and fell to the pavement.

According to his daughter, Yesica Delgadillo, Don Irineo “was already affected by the heart because at the beginning of the year he suffered a pre-infarction” and fifteen days before his death he had another, but no one could convince him to stop working.

In the last two weeks in Rivas there have been at least five other cases of death from heart attack. But although the apparent wave of sudden deaths is causing alarm in the midst of the pandemic, for many specialists there is no way to confirm that it is related to Covid-19, nor can it be ruled out.

The problem is that a heart attack is a heart attack, either by Covid-19 or for another reason, explains Dr. Carlos Quant. “There is no way to distinguish it clinically.” The only way to rule out or confirm the presence of the new coronavirus is by applying the necessary tests, which is not being done in the country.

It would have to make a sampling of all the people who present events of this nature, he points out. In fact, “in an epidemic situation, every patient arriving at a hospital should be considered Covid-19 positive until proven otherwise.”

On April 17, Alberto Chinandegano, 58, woke up dead in his home from his room. Her partner called the police to investigate the case. THE PRESS / COURTESY

Covid-19 clots

As the number of sick and dead increases, doctors discover that Covid-19, the infection caused by the new coronavirus, is much more complex than initially thought.

“It can affect not only the respiratory system of patients but organs such as the liver, kidneys, intestines, heart and brain,” said the BBC World this May 5 in the article Coronavirus: blood clots, the worrying pathology that many severe patients present with Covid-19.

Currently one of the most worrisome complications is the unusual formation of blood clots in many patients with Covid-19, even in those who were receiving anticoagulants. These clots can reach organs such as the lung, heart, or brain, causing heart attacks or strokes, with fatal consequences.

In the United States, the main epicenter of the pandemic, where more than a million cases and more than 75,000 deaths had already been confirmed last week, many doctors already place clots among the main causes of death in patients with Covid- 19, only behind severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).