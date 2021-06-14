The mystery of Namibia’s “fairy circles” continues

The “fairy circles” of Namibia in Africa are strange circular glades in which no vegetation grows. They constitute one of the greatest mysteries of nature. Millions of these barren circles stretch across vast areas along the fringes of the Namibian desert.

In the late 1970s, botanist GK Theron observed several dying or decomposing Euphorbia shrubs in the Giribes area of ​​northwestern Namibia. Therefore, he hypothesized that poisonous substances in the leaves of these plants could kill other local plants, thus inducing fairy circles. The hypothesis was published in 1979.

As part of a new study on the subject, Stephan Getzin’s team from the University of Göttingen in Germany returned to this same area and managed to locate the original metal marking objects that marked the locations of plants suspected of generating circles of fairies In 2020, the research team documented these remote locations in detail for the first time, using ground-based photographs, as well as high-resolution images from drones and even historical satellite images.

The authors of the new study have found that none of the places marked with the presence of plants of the genus Euphorbia became a fairy circle. Long-lasting clumps of grass grow around all the metallic markers. This contradicts the hypothesis that plants of the genus Euphorbia inhibit the growth of other plants.

A Euphorbia damarana shrub that grows on the edge of a much larger fairy circle. (Photo: S Getzin, Universität Göttingen)

Since the Euphorbia plants hypothesis proposes that only dead and decaying shrubs would generate the barren circle around them, the researchers also measured the sizes of dying Euphorbia plants and compared them to the sizes of fairy circles in the same study plots. The diameters of the decaying Euphorbia plants could not account for the sizes of the much smaller or larger fairy circles.

Furthermore, the spatial patterns of the fairy circles were directly compared with the patterns of the Euphorbia plants within the same areas to investigate a possible link between both distributions in the Giribes, Brandberg and Garub regions. However, the bush patterns and the circle patterns did not match: in four of the five plots the patterns differed significantly, the circles being evenly distributed while the Euphorbia plants were predominantly clustered.

Therefore, the process that creates the pattern of the fairy circles is different from the process that creates the pattern of the Euphorbia plants.

Other theories that have been proposed to explain the enigma have to do with volatile substances in the soil, unknown dynamics of vegetation and even the action of carnivorous ants.

The new study is titled “Revisiting Theron’s hypothesis on the origin of fairy circles after four decades: Euphorbias are not the cause.” And it has been published in the academic journal BMC Ecology and Evolution. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)