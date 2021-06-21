The mystery of Linya, the woman who died 14 thousand years ago and was found two meters underground

Linya was between 17 and 20 years old when she died under unknown circumstances. His body was placed on his back and could help to understand more about the life of Homo sapiens in the Iberian Peninsula.

The Cova Gran de Santa Linya It is a rocky archaeological site located in Lleida, in southern Spain. Explored for at least 18 years by the Center for the Study of Archaeological Heritage of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (CEPARQ), it is a key site to learn more about the life of ancient humans in the peninsula.

Inside, they have found stone tools, spearheads and other indications that suggest that the various semi-vaults of the place functioned as a natural refuge for Neanderthals and Homo sapiens a thousand years ago.

Photo: Dr T. Dell / Wikimedia

However, human remains had never been discovered at the site before, until the finding of a phalanx at a remote site he surprised archaeologists in the area.

In the summer of 2020, following the trail of the phalanx, archaeologists found two femurs, the pelvis, remains of the forearm and legs. Later on, much more diffuse remains of the spine, ribs, and skull were unearthed, all buried at two meters deep in a rocky area some forty meters away from the initial finds.

The analyzes show that it was a young woman, between 17 and 20 years old, who died approximately 14,100 years ago in the place and received the name of Linya.

The woman was found in a supine position; namely, face up, with the limbs extended and the glance towards the sky.

And although this first indication clearly pointed out that other humans who lived with her took advantage of the shapes of the cave to introduce her remains into a kind natural niche, same that was later buried by rocks that fell on the site, the authors of the investigation are cautious and keep other hypotheses open.

“The mortuary treatment among hunter-gatherers points to several possibilities, ranging from an intentional burial, a secondary burial, a partial contribution of the body, cannibalism or accidental death. We will have to evaluate these scenarios based on the results provided by the excavation of the space in which the remains have appeared ”, explains Jorge Martínez-Moreno, CEPARQ researcher.

The team will continue to excavate for definitive evidence that Linya’s remains were intentionally disposed of by other members of the group. The presence of orother objects such as skins or vegetable fibers could confirm that it was a funeral ritual.

The evidence of Homo sapiens that lived during the last stage of the Upper Paleolithic (between 20,000 and 12,000 years before our era) in the Iberian Peninsula is scarce.

Not much is yet known about the human groups that settled in the Pre-Pyrenees, the southernmost part of the mountain range with peaks lower than the heart of the Pyrenees; However, it is probable that the settlements found in this site a refuge from the inclemencies of the Allerød oscillation, an event that caused drastic changes in temperature and an increase in rainfall in this region 14 thousand years ago.

