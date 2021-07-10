The Mystery of Jerusalem’s Shark Teeth

Scientists have found an inexplicable set of fossilized shark teeth in an area where there shouldn’t be any: at a 2,900-year-old archaeological site in Jerusalem’s City of David. The City of David is one of the oldest parts of Jerusalem. The site where these teeth have been found is 80 kilometers from the closest place where it would have been plausible to find these fossils if they had been deposited there naturally.

There is no conclusive evidence as to why these 80 million year old teeth were gathered, but it is possible that they were part of a collection dating back to King Solomon, specifically shortly after his death. The same team has lately made similar finds, also inexplicable by natural mechanisms, in other parts of ancient Judea.

The shark teeth that have been identified come from several species, including the extinct Squalicorax group from the Upper Cretaceous. Sharks of this type, which could measure between 2 and 5 meters in length, only lived during the Upper Cretaceous (which was the same period in which the later dinosaurs existed).

Presenting the work at the Goldschmidt Conference, which this year was held online rather than physically, lead researcher Thomas Tuetken (University of Mainz in Germany) stated: “These fossils are not in their original place; they were moved. They were probably valuable to someone, although we do not know why, or why similar objects that we have found in more than one place in Israel were transferred to those places. “

Recreation of what a Squalicorax shark might have looked like in life. (Illustration: Dimitri Bogdanov)

The teeth were found buried in the material used to fill a basement before converting the site into a large house. This house was located in the City of David. The teeth were found along with fish bones thrown away as food waste 2,900 years ago and other objects from the time. Among these objects were hundreds of units of a type of object that was used to seal confidential letters and packages, implying a possible connection of the tenants of the house with the administrative or ruling class at some point. Typically, archaeological material is dated based on the circumstances in which it is found, so it was initially assumed that the teeth were contemporaneous with the other objects found.

“Our working hypothesis is that the teeth were collected by collectors, but we have nothing to confirm this,” sums up Tuetken. “There are also no wear marks that could show they were used as tools, or drill holes that indicate they were used as part of jewelry.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)