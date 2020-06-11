become ‘Aurelio Casillas’ and gain fame and unimaginable financial remuneration. Hand in hand with the Telemundo network and Argos Comunicación, the latter owned by Epigmenio Ibarra, Amaya became the perfect protagonist. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Rafael Amaya began his career as most of the Mexican actors, on Televisa . “The house on the beach” and “Woman, real life cases” were the projects that opened the doors of the small screen. And so little by little he was getting small, medium papers and finally one day the opportunity came of gold, becoming ‘Aurelio Casillas’ and gaining fame and an unimaginable financial remuneration.Thanks to the Telemundo network and Argos Comunicación, the latter owned by Epigmenio Ibarra, Amaya became the perfect protagonist.

It was at the beginning of 2013 when Rafael began with the recordings of the series where the skin of the Mexican drug trafficker Amado Carillo Fuentes, who became the head of the Juárez Cartel, took place after the death of the Colombian Pablo Escobar, head of the Cartel de Medellín, and positioned itself as the main supplier of cocaine, obtaining more power and totality of the business than Colombia’s own boss.

"The Lord of the heavens" broke paradigms and the high numbers of hearing confirmed it. Seven seasons so far tell the plot that has captivated thousands of homes, however, that same phenomenon touched Rafael Amaya's personal life. The actor did not imagine in 2013, when this dream began, that seven years later he would be accused of consuming alcohol, drugs and disappearing, events that would be worth the end of his character.

Rafael has approached the subject on rare occasions, one of them in 2015 for Telemundo, the television station in charge of broadcasting the series. Faced with the accusations of having been hospitalized after an alleged overdose, of being on the verge of death and even of having died, Amaya, far from showing his face, disappeared for the first time, stoking the rumors around him. Later, he reappeared to confirm that he had been hospitalized after working 11 consecutive months, a situation that led to his health being affected, which is why in the series he was given days off to meet again.

“No, (there were no drugs), there was a lot of tiredness, a lot of stress. I had a lot of personal problems in my life. It was like a chain reaction and my body couldn’t take it anymore and I had to go to the hospital … I don’t drink, I don’t take any kind of drugs or anything. I am very happy with what is happening in my life, with ‘The Lord of the Skies’, with my family, with my friends and I just took time to find myself again, to return to my roots, ”he assured.

But these statements were far from being the first in which the actor was questioned about his actions, because the same year he was also accused of offenses towards his colleagues and his team. Diario Basta noted that Amaya had been fined $20,000 for delaying the recordings of the fourth season. The reports that Rafael had insufferable behavior are not new, although these past few days they have worsened, since even the histrion has already taken his role as 'Aurelio Casillas' so seriously, which is why he remains arrogant before his colleagues and rejects any contact with the media.

The actor once again remained silent and as the rumors grew, Rafael continued to work, refusing to speak to the press. However, after five years on the air, the character went into a coma, a disastrous fact for fans because in the first episode of the seventh season, ‘Aurelio Casillas’ died, and in his place the actor Matías Novoa relieved him. Given the euphoria, Telemundo issued a statement and left the doors open for Amaya to return to work.

"The success of our superseries, such as 'The Lord of the Skies', is to present content with captivating stories, a high level of production and great artists. As fans have seen, the development of the plot of the series in this new season completes the story of the character Aurelio Casillas. However, Rafael Amaya continues to be part of the Telemundo family and we hope to soon work on future projects with him", said the statement from Telemundo.

In addition to this, Rafael disappeared and since 2018 he stopped sharing any image or news on his social networks. And a year later the press fed his absence with testimonies from "anonymous sources" who assured that Amaya was going through a difficult moment. "He hardly eats anymore and he looks very skinny and emaciated. Drugs and alcohol are hurting him so much that he sometimes starts talking and shouting crazy things and giving him delusions; In addition, he has many emotional problems".

In 2020, in full quarantine by the coronavirus pandemic, a photograph was published where he apparently returned to the public scene. The postcard was shared by singer Roberto Tapia and was taken at his daughter's first communion where Amaya was a godfather. Some thought it was his return and that he looked smiling and in his usual physical form. However, the images were captured in Culiacán in June 2016.

The interpreter himself had commented last March that "Blessed God he is very well, obviously because right now I could not move from Culiacán, he is in some work projects that I did not even have the head to ask about his project because I was focused on my mother," Tapia asserted, becoming the voice that communicated the well-being of the histrion.

In 2018, People en Español reported that Rafael had histoplasmosis, an infectious respiratory disease that he contracted during the recordings of "The Lord of the Skies" while filming inside a cave in Turkey. This condition would have affected the voice of the actor, which is why in some episodes he was heard hoarse. "I have been recovering my normal voice, before I spoke like Batman," he told the magazine.

In that same interview he stressed that “there is no manual that tells you how to deal with fame, how to deal with ratings, flattery, how to do it.”

Without a doubt, Rafael achieved the unthinkable with “El Señor de los Cielos” and grew until he almost became untouchable. It is true that the accusations could not be verified, however, they gain full force when noting that in the project itself it was adjusted in scenes, times and until the ‘death’ of his character. The mystery around Amaya grows, although it seems that he does not care what is being speculated about his life.