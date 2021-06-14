The mystery of fast radio bursts

Text: Miguel Ángel Sabadell

On January 9, 2019, the journal Nature announced a great finding made by the CHIME observatory, which stands for Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment. Located in southern British Columbia (Canada), it is a radio telescope of peculiar design: four cylindrical antennas 100 meters long and 20 wide. It was totally coincidental, since the instrument was – and still is – in a test period: during three weeks in the summer of 2018, CHIME detected thirteen energy emissions that were as intense as they were brief.

It was further proof of the existence of a phenomenon that keeps the astronomical community on edge: fast radio bursts, better known as FRB (acronym for Fast Radio Burst). We are talking about explosions of unknown origin, located in the area of ​​the radio electromagnetic spectrum and lasting a few milliseconds. The significance of the CHIME discovery is that one of those superefimeric bursts was repeated six times.

This fact is of capital importance for astronomers, because it allows them to observe the mysterious object with different instruments and cast the net on it. Before, only one other repetitive blast was known: FRB 121102, detected in 2012 by the Arecibo radio telescope, in Puerto Rico, and which has already been seen 150 times. Thanks to this we know that its origin is within a small galaxy located 3000 million light years from us; When it came about, life on Earth was nothing more than a procession of boring single-celled algae. FRBs release as much energy as that emitted by the Sun in a year, although the energy that reaches our planet after traveling those distances is really negligible, less than what an ant needs to bend one of its legs.

Astronomers learned of the existence of fast radio bursts in September 2007, when PhD candidate David Narkevich re-analyzed data received six years ago by the Parkes radio telescope in southeastern Australia. Narkevich found a tremendous explosion that had lasted only five milliseconds and that came from a place located 1.5 billion light years from Earth. The amount of energy thrown into space in that very small period of time was equivalent to that produced by the two nuclear power plants in Ascó, in Tarragona, for two trillion years.

Curiously, this phenomenon had already been recorded in 2001, but astronomers attributed it to some kind of terrestrial interference; They could not imagine that such a phenomenal flash had a cosmic origin. As the Australian astronomer Matthew Bailes said, “the type of activity we were looking for at these distances is very weak, whereas this was so bright that it saturated the instruments.”

What makes FRBs? No one knows for sure, but experts play with the idea that we are dealing with some kind of process involving very dense small objects, such as neutron stars or black holes. In the words of the astronomer Seth Shostak of the SETI Institute, “FRB 121102 is like a very loud bark of a small dog.” That is, it comes out of the interior of a dwarf galaxy, several dozen times smaller than the Milky Way, of a low metallicity – that is, with a deficiency in chemical elements, except for hydrogen or helium – and where a large number of stars are being formed. As in the detective game Cluedo, these are the clues that should guide us to the resolution of the mystery.

Among the most fanciful explanations is that of those who propose that they are signs of extraterrestrial civilizations. But what would lead them to announce their presence with such bursts of energy? For Shostak, “it’s like sinking the Titanic using a flare gun powerful enough to be seen from Mars.” Well, according to Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics astronomers Avi Loeb and Manasvi Lingam, FRBs could be leaks from planetary-size alien objects. These supposed emitters would not be designed for communication, but to propel ships using the principle of solar navigation: equipped with huge reflective sails, beams of radio waves would impinge on them, driving them as the wind does with our ships.

However, in just over a decade, around sixty FRBs have been detected, spread all over the sky. And if we take into account that they are extremely difficult to find due to their short duration, we would face a fairly common phenomenon in the universe. Some astronomers think they occur when a celestial object collapses similarly – but hundreds of times more intensely – to supernovae that mark the end of a star’s life. In this case, the bursts would come from stars with greater mass than a galaxy when they become black holes that also rotate at high speed. This traumatic process lasts only between ten and twenty seconds.

Another hypothesis is that of a collision between two stellar corpses: neutron stars. These objects have a mass equal to twice that of our sun packed together inside a sphere ten kilometers in diameter, and they rotate about a thousand times per second. This exotic collision – it is not easy for something like this to happen – was one of the first explanations given to fast radio bursts. Its author, West Virginia University astronomer Duncan Lorimer, was the thesis advisor for the student who found the first FRB.

Obviously, these are not the only conjectures astronomers have made. In fact, they have proven to be very prolific when it comes to proposing explanatory hypotheses: there are up to 48 different ones, ranging from the merger of electrically charged black holes to their counterpart, white holes, through the evaporation of micro black holes, clouds of hypothetical particles called axions or the almost forgotten primordial cosmic strings, a type of one-dimensional structure that formed shortly after the big bang.