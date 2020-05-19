Purple rashes, swollen legs, clogged catheters, and sudden death — large and small blood clots are a frequent complication of COVID-19, and researchers are just beginning to figure out why. Medical reports published over the past few weeks describe the effects of the disease on the entire body, many of them caused by clots. “It’s like a blood clot storm,” says Behnood Bikdeli, a fourth-year cardiology resident at Columbia University, New York. Anyone with a serious illness is at risk of developing clots, but patients hospitalized for COVID-19 appear to be more susceptible.

Studies in France and the Netherlands suggest that between 20 and 30 percent of critically ill COVID-19 patients have clots. Scientists are considering a few hypotheses that could explain this phenomenon, but studies designed to identify the responsible mechanisms have only just begun. However, as the number of deaths increases, they also strive to evaluate anticoagulant drugs.

Double impact

Blood clots, gelatinous aggregates of cells and proteins, are the body’s mechanism for stopping bleeding. Coagulation is considered by some scientists to be one of the characteristics of COVID-19. However, it is not only their presence that confuses scientists, but also the way they appear. “There are many aspects of these clinical manifestations that are unusual,” says James O’Donnell, director of the Irish Center for Vascular Biology at the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin.

In COVID-19 patients, taking anticoagulants does not reliably prevent clot formation; because young people die from strokes caused by blockages in the blood vessels of the brain; while in hospitals, hospitalized patients present high levels of a protein fragment, known as D-dimer, which appears after the dissolution of a clot. It appears that an increase in blood D-dimer could predict the risk of mortality in hospitalized and coronavirus-infected patients.

Furthermore, researchers have observed the formation of tiny clots in the body’s finest capillaries. Jeffrey Laurence, a hematologist at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, and his colleagues examined samples of lung and epidermal tissue from 5 people with COVID-19 and found capillaries clogged by clots. Other research groups, including the O’Donnell-led team, have described similar findings.

“The presence of clots is not something you expect to find when you examine someone who has just recovered from an infection,” he says. “It is certainly a really new fact.” This could help explain why the concentration of oxygen in the blood drops to critical levels, as well as why mechanical respirators do not always solve the problem. It’s a “double whammy,” says O’Donnell. Pneumonia clogs the lung alveoli with fluids or pus, while microcoagules reduce the circulation of oxygenated blood through these small air sacs in the lungs.

The effect of the virus

Why do clots form? The answer remains to be elucidated. A direct attack by SARS-CoV-2 on the endothelial cells that line the blood vessels is a possibility. Endothelial cells express the same ACE2 receptor that the virus uses to enter lung cells. In addition, researchers at Zurich University Hospital in Switzerland and Brigham Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts observed the presence of SARS-CoV-2 inside the endothelial cells of the kidneys. This suggests that the virus can infect these cells. In healthy individuals, blood vessels are “very thinly lined pipes,” says Peter Liu, scientific director of the Heart Institute at the University of Ottawa in Canada. This coating prevents the formation of clots. However, viral infections can damage these cells, a fact that favors the production of proteins that trigger the coagulation process.

The effect of the virus on the immune system can also contribute to the formation of clots. In some people, COVID-19 stimulates immune cells, resulting in the secretion of a torrent of chemical signals capable of accelerating the inflammatory response associated with coagulation. Also, the virus appears to activate the complement system, a defense mechanism that triggers clotting. Lawrence’s team found that the small clogged capillaries in the lung and epidermal tissue of COVID-19 patients were covered by complement proteins. The 3 systems — complement, inflammation, and coagulation — are related to each other, says Agnes Lee, director of the Hematology Research Program at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. “In some COVID-19 patients, all 3 systems are over-activated.”

However, Lee adds that other elements, not specific to COVID-19, could also play an important role. Hospitalized patients present various risk factors for coagulation, such as age, overweight, hypertension or diabetes. High fever, remaining immobilized in the hospital bed, a certain genetic predisposition, or taking drugs also increase the risk. “It is a kind of perfect storm,” he concludes.

The time trial search for new treatments

Although scientists are beginning to elucidate how clots form in COVID-19 sufferers, they are also quick to evaluate new therapies designed to either prevent or dissolve them. Anticoagulants are routinely administered to intensive care patients, and those with COVID-19 are no exception. However, researchers debate about the number of drugs they should receive. “The question is: How aggressive should we be?” Asks Robert Flaumenhaft, director of the Division of Hemostasis and Thrombosis at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. According to scientists from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, people hospitalized with mechanical ventilation assisted COVID-19 and treated with anticoagulants had a better prognosis compared to those who did not receive this type of medication. Even so, the team of researchers does not rule out that other factors could explain these observations, while warning about the risks involved in administering high doses of anticoagulants.

At Columbia University, New York, scientists have started a clinical trial to compare the effect of routine doses against higher doses in critically ill COVID-19 patients. Canada and Switzerland plan to conduct similar trials. In addition, researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have begun recruiting for a clinical trial that will evaluate an even more effective anticoagulant medication, called tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA. This drug, although more powerful, also carries a higher risk of serious bleeding than anticoagulants.

Scientists hope that these and other trials will yield data that will make it easier for clinicians to choose the right treatments. With the rise of “reactionary medicine,” Lee is concerned. “The practitioners change the therapeutic approach according to their own experience and that of those around them,” he says. He understands the momentum, “but we must remember that the priority is not to cause harm to the patient.”

Cassandra Willyard / Nature News

Article translated and adapted by Research and Science with permission from Nature Resarch Group.

Find here all the contents of Research and Science on the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also access articles published by Scientific American and other international editions through this web.