The mystery continues: they declare homicide on a corpse that has not been identified for 3 months, found in a park in New York

Although the human remains found three months ago in a park in Staten Island (NYC) continue to be identified, the authorities declared that the person was murdered, perhaps as long ago as in 2005.

The skeletal remains, including a skull and several bones. They were discovered by a hiker in Mariners Marsh Park, near Richmond Terrace and Holland Avenue, on January 17. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office determined on Friday that the remains belonged to someone who died of a sharp wound on the neck and torso, the coroner reported.

The identity of the victim has not been determined and The police have also not confirmed the sex or approximate age, or the date of the murder. At the moment no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, SI Live said.

“Homicidal violence, including stab wounds to the neck and torso” was the cause of death, according to a statement from the forensic doctor. “This means that there was evidence of injury with a sharp object ”, a source with knowledge of the investigation said.

A pair of boots and a pocket calendar from 2005 with skeletal remains were found. They also recovered bottles of alcohol near the remains, but investigators have not confirmed whether the drinks were related to the case.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.