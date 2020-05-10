“Now we are all dead, it is true, and the world only remembers me for two things: the uncertainty principle and a mysterious visit to Niels Bohr in Copenhagen in 1941. Everyone understands what uncertainty is all about. Or believe yes. No one understands why I went to Copenhagen. “

No one doubts that his uncertainty principle is brilliant; uncertainty is about your moral principles

With these words comes Werner Heisenberg in the acclaimed play Copenhagen, by English playwright Michael Frayn, who imagines what may have happened in one of the most controversial meetings in the history of science.

We know the date and the place. It was September 1941, when Germany was at the height of its military offensive, with most of Europe occupied, France defeated, the British army expelled from continental Europe and the United States technically neutral.

The place was the Danish capital under Nazi occupation. The characters were two physicists who had mapped and explored the quantum universe within the atom and who, together, had revolutionized the world of physics.

Both with a Nobel Prize in Physics. Bohr, in 1922, “in recognition of his work on the structure of atoms”. Heisenberg, in 1932, “for the creation of quantum mechanics”.

The Dane of Jewish descent and the German Lutheran were 16 years old and their lives were deeply intertwined in the personal, intellectual and professional spheres, until that day in 1941.

We know that the meeting ended abruptly, and that Bohr was enraged.

Heisenberg was a physicist who left the world with the uncertainty principle, but also a world of uncertainty about his principles.

The main one is: was he a villain who wanted to take advantage of his close relationship with the Dane for the sake of the Nazi atom bomb project or a hero who wanted to prevent both the Allies and the Axis countries from obtaining a weapon of this size?

Niels Bohr inhabited an idyllic world of science in the early 20th century, when ideas flowed without boundaries in a joint mission to overcome the limits of knowledge.

“Making predictions is very difficult, especially when it comes to the future,” said Bohr

It was an atmosphere full of luminaries. There were the father of nuclear physics, Ernest Rutherford, the creator of quantum theory, Max Planck, and the biggest star, Albert Einstein.

The environment was shaken in World War I, when science served as a weapon. But it didn’t come apart and it even lasted a little longer. A more striking example was the smuggling of copies of the article on the general theory of relativity that Einstein presented in 1915 in Berlin to allied scientists. And the fact that, to test the German scientist’s theory, the British government financed an expedition to photograph a solar eclipse in 1919 during the war, at the request of astronomer Arthur Eddington.

In 1924, Heinsenberg accepted Bohr’s invitation to work in Copenhagen and inherited the benefits of that atmosphere, with a relationship between the pair that went beyond the connection between a talented mentor and a student.

On a personal level, the student became part of the teacher’s family.

Professionally, even though they made important discoveries separately, working together was essential for their success.

The result was brilliant. In 1927, Heisenberg published his “Uncertainty Principle”, which states that the exact position of an electron within the atomic nucleus at any given time could not be determined with certainty, but only be calculated statistically within a certain probability.

His discovery was fundamental to quantum physics.

At that time, Bohr had developed his principle of complementarity, in which he incorporated Heisenberg’s physics into his, and proposed that the apparent chaos of the quantum world and the order of the universe based on classical physics were not mutually exclusive, but complementary to one another. way that we would still have to understand and explain.

In the opinion of the American theoretical physicist John Wheeler, this was the “most revolutionary scientific concept of this century”. But not everyone saw it that way.

As the German physicist Max Born recalled in his acceptance speech for the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1954, there was a dramatic division between famous quantum physicists, some of them in deep divergence.

“Max Planck himself was among the skeptics until his death, and Albert Einstein (1921 Nobel Prize in Physics), Louis-Victor de Broglie (1929 Nobel Prize in Physics) and Erwin Schrödinger (1933 Nobel Prize in Physics) did not fail to point out unsatisfactory aspects of the theory. “

Niels Bohr was an icon of nuclear physicists, and someone who sought the truth in the style of Einstein, with whom he appears in the photo

The disagreement concerned not only the principle of complementarity, but also that of uncertainty formulated by Heisenberg.

Faced with the description of the quantum world in which certainties were replaced by probabilities, Einstein uttered his famous phrase: “God does not play dice”. And Bohr, a less famous one: “Einstein, stop telling God what to do”.

A dispute between titans that, at the beginning of the 20th century, turned the universe, showing it first as something relative and then as something confused.

But while in the intellectual universe, attacks that put theories to the test are necessary, strikes on ideas for political reasons rarely have positive consequences.

Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle survived criticism and ended up being adopted by almost all members of the physicist community.

However, the rise of Nazi Adolf Hitler in Germany caused a shocking suppression of scientific research and knowledge.

Even before it came to power, “new physics”, that of relativity and uncertainty, was linked to impurity and Judaism, and German scientists hostile to it demanded “Aryan” physics.

The 1919 Nobel Prize in Physics, Johannes Stark, was one of the awarded Germans who defended an Aryan science

As the Bohr imagined by playwright Michael Frayn explains. “The Germans were systematically opposed to theoretical physics. Why? Because most of those who worked in this field were Jews. And why were so many Jews? Because theoretical physics, the physics that interested Einstein, Schrödinger, Pauli and the two of us always it was considered inferior to experimental physics in Germany, and the theoretical chairs were the only ones that Jews could access. “

In fact, European anti-Semitism did not start with Hitler, nor did he expect it to manifest itself in the scientific world, but when he began to accumulate power and, even more so, when he reached it, in 1933, he took advantage of already plowed land.

The Nazis soon forbade all Jews to work for the German state or in functions as university professors, causing an exodus of the world’s greatest scientific talent to nations that were with open arms, such as the United States.

Heisenberg did not join the Nazi party and was initially considered sympathetic to the Jews for their adherence to Einstein and Bohr’s “Jewish physics”.

But he was a dedicated German nationalist and participated in his reserve unit’s military exercises. Patriotic, he clung to the idea that he could help his homeland and believed that Hitler might not be as bad as he looked.

Therefore, he refused to leave Germany as a symbolic protest against the Nazi regime and its attitude towards scientific research, ignoring calls from international colleagues.

Ironically, with the outbreak of World War II, the Nazi regime began to value the possible uses of theoretical physics that it so despised for ideological and racist reasons.

Lise Meitner, one of the Jews who had fled the Nazis, continued to collaborate at a distance with chemist Otto Hahn, who sent him information about uranium experiments.

At Christmas 1938 in Sweden, Meitner and his nephew Otto Frisch analyzed the data and confirmed the occurrence of a nuclear fission.

The information was released to Bohr, who brought it to the United States, and in January 1939, at a physics conference at George Washington University, it was publicly announced that the possibility of splitting the atom and releasing countless amounts of energy through nuclear fission was now within reach.

Theoretically, it was possible to build an atomic bomb.

Bohr and Heisenberg when they were close, in 1932

In April 1939, the first “Uranverein”, or Uranium Club in German, was established. Five months later, in the invasion of Poland, the German Army Artillery Office took over the nuclear energy program in order to explore possible military uses.

The second Uranverein was a state and military secret, whose main theorist was Heisenberg. He was still when he visited Bohr in 1941 in Denmark.

The outcome of this story is something that physicists and historians continue to debate today, despite the thousands of pages written on the subject.

For many years, a letter from Heisenberg to author Robert Jungk was considered one of the best sources. Fragments of the correspondence appear in the book Brighter than a thousand suns: a personal history of atomic scientists.

In it, Heisenberg explains that his intention was to convince nuclear scientists on both sides of the war to prevent the development of an atomic bomb by telling the leaders of their countries that technical and economic difficulties made this task impossible in the immediate future.

The German physicist said he intended to inform Bohr that the Nazis knew that nuclear fission was possible, but that he was in a position to convince them otherwise. And that he wanted Bohr to convince allied scientists to do the same.

With an unspoken agreement, the international physics community could cooperate to save the world from this horrible weapon.

Bohr has always refuted this version of the meeting.

In the play Copenhagen, Frayn imagined conversations between Bohr and Heisenberg, with the participation of Bohr’s wife, Margrethe

And in 2002, in response to a new round of academic debates about the mysterious encounter triggered by the play by playwright Frayn in 1998, the Bohr family released several letters that he had written to Heisenberg, but did not send.

In them, Bohr describes a different story: during Heisenberg’s visit, he felt that the young man boasted not only of Germany’s next victory but also of his ability to build an atomic bomb in the near future.

According to Bohr, Heisenberg’s intention was to convince him to help the Germans, emphasizing the likelihood of German victory. Worse, he had tried to dishonor him, trying to get him to pass on information about the Allied nuclear effort.

One version describes Heisenberg as a hero who tried to save the world from the atomic nightmare; to another, a villain who wanted to take advantage of a friend to guarantee Hitler’s victory in Germany.

Bohr got it wrong Heisenberg? Or did Heisenberg make a serious mistake and then lie to redeem himself?

Did the Nazis fail to make an atomic bomb because Heisenberg deliberately thwarted the project or simply because, despite his efforts, he did not know how to make it?

We will never know.

