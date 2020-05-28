Over the years, we have known the history of many musicians, in particular, of men and women who forged the path of rock. Each and every one of them is extremely interesting, however, none is as mysterious and uncertain as that of Robert Johnson, known to many as ‘The King of Delta Blues’ and ‘the Grandfather of Rock and Roll’.

Admired by great musicians like B.B. King, Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton or Brian Jones, and influence of great bands of the caliber of Led Zeppelin and others that came later like The White Stripes, The Black Keys. People say that If it had not been for him, the blues itself would not have been the same and therefore, rock would not sound as we know it today.

Watch on YouTube

With all these adjectives, a figure the size of Robert Johnson should surely have plenty of biographies and photographs to tell his story. But unfortunately, very little is known about him, the information is almost dropper, but without a doubt this increases his legend as one of the most mysterious musicians who have ever set foot on this planet.

Everything begins from birth, because there is no official certainty of the day he arrived in this world. However, the official version says that Robert Leroy Johnson was born on May 8 but from 1911 in Hazlehurt, Mississippi. Your mother was Julie Ann Majors –Or also known as Julie Dodds–, daughter of slaves who had her son with a day laborer who was passing through the town, called Noah Johnson.

From childhood, Johnson showed interest in music, first he learned to play the harp and later he would approach the blues with the harmonica. Like some of the famous musicians, Robert went to school but did not show much interest in studies, which he abandoned in 1927 when they detected vision problems, a fact that he used as an excuse to dedicate himself fully to composing songs.

Already in adolescence, learned to play the guitar but not really being an outstanding musician. Robert Johnson’s life is full of extremely strange events, which show us that fate did not smile on him, because in 1929 he married Virginia Travis at just 16 years old, who died a year later giving birth to the baby she was expecting with the legendary musician.

Robert Johnson sank into depression, but he found in the blues a distraction from all the misfortunes that happened to him. It was at this time that began playing his music in some bars in the southern United States, but without success. In that period he met the musician Son House, who remembers him as a lousy guitarist, lacking the slightest talent.

The beginning of the legend

After this disappointment, he returned to his native town to be connected for a long time to what he knew. Although it did not take long to disappear for a few months. During all that time, something had changed in him. According to some people, suddenly Robert began to play better than many of the most recognized blues musicians of the time And no one explained how it was that from the start, Johnson had acquired these skills.

Many attributed it to a miracle, but the vast majority believed that this was the work of the devil himself. It is here when the urban legend enters by which many know this musician, which says that at the current junction of Highways 61 and 49 in Clarksdale, Mississipi, Robert Johnson summoned the devil at midnight accompanied only by his guitar.

According to what is known, Johnson sold his soul in exchange for mastering the guitar like no one else had before. There, at that intersection, It was the stage where a supposed man dressed in black took Robert’s guitar and tuned it in exchange for the modest price of his soul.

After this meeting, Robert Johnson learned to play, sing and compose like the greatsYes, something that even an experienced musician could not achieve, and less in such a short time. We are not exaggerating with what we say, because he became the best bluesman of all time.

Watch on YouTube

The rumor spread by word of mouth, and this instead of bothering him, the musician took advantage of the story and remained silent on the subject, to carry with him that halo of mystery. But there was also propaganda about it with some songs like “Me and the Devil Blues“,”Hell Hound in My Tail” and “Cross Road Blues”, Which served to make the legend bigger.

Watch on YouTube

¿RWas it really the devil himself who gave these skills to the guitarist?

According to subsequent research, The person Johnson went to find was not Satan, but a local musician named Ike Zimmerman., a blues musician known in one of the lowest bars in Mississipi as one of the best blues players ever seen, who had learned to play the guitar in the wee hours and between graves.

It was in the pantheon where Ike taught Robert everything he knew., Zinnerman was the teacher who managed that, based on a lot of practice, Johnson to become the King of Blues. According to the daughter of Ike Zimmerman:

“They were going to practice there at midnight because it was silent, really silent, on their return they joked that they played for the ghosts … they did not go to a crossroads or crossroads, they crossed the road to go to the cemetery”

Watch on YouTube

Either way, the story of the encounter between Robert and the devil continues to this day, and it can be felt in his songs, in the interpretation that he put into his compositions. Johnson may not have had a terrible experience at a crossroads, but there is an enormous terror in his voice, as if a mysterious figure were chasing him.

After several years acting throughout the southern United States, In November 1936, Robert met a promoter who gave him the opportunity to record his songs.. In total there were 29 tracks that he recorded while he was alive –Although 42 songs are known, of which 13 were recorded twice–.

The debt that “should pay”

But like everything good, sometimes it ends and quickly. On August 16, 1938, at age 27s – and opening the infamous club – at a crossroads near Greenwood, Mississippi, Robert Johnson was found lifeless and tragic. According to the musician David ‘Honey Boy’ Edwards, who played with him, the blues legend died poisoned.

As reported by ‘Honey Boy, while performing at the Three Forks venue, located in the town of Greenwood, Johnson had linked up with a pretty woman who turned out to be married.. The husband found out about this and was offended, poisoned Robert’s whiskey. In the agony of his death, which supposedly lasted about three days, Robert Johnson convulsed and howled like a wolf, something totally ironic because that way you could perceive his way of singing.

For years, Robert Johnson went unnoticed within the music, but thanks to the following generations his name was engraved. Although he recorded very few songs, It influenced a lot of artists, who took their compositions as inspiration to make their own, such as Elmore James, B. B. King or Muddy Waters.

And of course the great Robert is present in rock, to be specific the Rolling Stones covered “Love In Vain”On the disk Let It Bleed from 1969, Led Zeppelin paid tribute to the bluesman with the explicit song “Lemon Song” and Eric Clapton released an album where covers the complete catalog of the musician in his style, Me and Mr. Johnson.

Watch on YouTube

The legacy of this essential blues and rock character has reached other places beyond music., like the incredible documentary Netflix released about her life, ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads.

In movies that are more fantasy-like Crossroads with Ralph Macchio and the guitarist Steve Vai, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny starring Jack black, O Brother with the participation of George Clooney and Pawn Shop Chronicles where they appear Paul Walker, Brendan Fraser, Elijah Wood and more refer to the legend of Robert.

Watch on YouTube