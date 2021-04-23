The mysterious solrayo shark, object of a protection campaign in the Canary Islands

04/23/2021 at 8:31 AM CEST

Despite its fearsome appearance, knife-sharp teeth, and scientific name, the solrayo shark (Odontaspis ferox

It can measure more than three meters in length and weigh 300 kilos. The solrayo shark is not only a species of shark that breaks the rules with respect to its cousins, but it is also enigmatic, mysterious and has certain very unusual behaviors in this type of animal.

It normally lives in the depths between 13 and 430 meters deep, so they are usually very difficult to see. In addition, they use the sand of the seabed to hide.

Although this species lives on the Cantabrian coast, in certain parts of the Mediterranean and the Saharan coast, the truth is that it is not visible in all those places. One of the few places where it can be seen in Spain is the island of El Hierro.

There is a moment in his life when this discreet and elusive shark decides to get close to the surface.

It is the females that are raised – or rather are driven – by their swollen belly when they are in a state of pregnancy. During the entire pregnancy, female solrayo remain weightless on the surface of the ocean, as if in reality what they were gestating was a large helium balloon that allows the 300 kilos of their body to be pushed to the surface.

The females usually arrive there with their fins covered with wounds after mating. However, despite their poor condition, they are not intimidated by the possibility of encountering divers or other predators. It is like observing an abyssal fish on the surface.

In the Canary Islands, the favorite place of the solrayo shark is the Mar de Las Calmas. The shark does not have a single habitat, as it has also been sighted in the eastern Atlantic and in the Indian and Pacific oceans. For example, Malpelo Island, in Colombia, is another of the places where this species has been seen.

This species feeds on small fish, crustaceans, and cephalopods. Fishermen consider it a common species, being quite rare one that has not caught any in deep waters.

As a curiosity, in Japan its oil is used, but not its meat, as it is considered of lower quality than that of other somewhat similar species.

The shark has acquired an important value for the inhabitants of the remote island of El Hierro, although at first they looked at its sharp jagged lines with some dread.

Action protocol in El Hierro to preserve the species

For this reason, the Ministry of Ecological Transition of the Government of the Canary Islands has decided, for the first time, to create a code of conduct that allows offering protection to the solrayo shark specimens that visit its waters, especially in times of gestation.

According to this code of conduct, when the animal is in the vicinity, sailors will have to be more careful on their voyages. In this sense, they should avoid cutting the animal’s path with the boats, respect a minimum distance between them and the shark and reduce noise pollution in the area, as well as reduce speed when they come across a specimen.

But the regional government has not only chosen to preserve the species, but also to improve the population’s interaction with the shark when diving, since this is one of the most common activities on the island of El Hierro.

Thus, specific information on this species has been incorporated prior to conducting dives. For example, it is advocated to perform static diving with a group circular arrangement, avoid sudden movements, as well as avoid chasing, touching or feeding the shark.

“This is a good example that, through dialogue, we can reach points of understanding and establish good practices that guarantee the protection of biodiversity of the Canary Islands and from which economic activities that can be developed in the same environment also benefit & rdquor ;, pointed out José Antonio Valbuena, counselor of the area, who highlighted that the participatory process by which this code of good practices has been carried out .

“A large number of organizations have allowed us to agree on the code of conduct for interaction with this species and an interpretive panel has also been placed in the area to report on the presence of the solrayo shark and make known some of its characteristics & rdquor ;, he indicated .

Between June and December 2020, 60 people from 20 entities representing citizens, political and technical leaders of the different administrations, businessmen and workers in the freediving and recreational diving sector and fishermen from both the Cooperative and the Brotherhood they engaged in a reflection exercise to try to preserve this unique species as this friendly shark.