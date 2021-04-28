The mysterious message from Alejandro Basteri, Luis Miguel’s brother, after the last chapter of the series



Unlike Luis Miguel and little Sergio, Alexander Basteri He is the only one of the three brothers who maintains a fluid activity on social networks. Through his Instagram account, the man often shares postcards of his private life, his family and his encounters with celebrities such as Shakira, Jessica Simpson or Clint Eastwood.

Attention, spoilers. A few hours after the third broadcast of the chapter of the Luis Miguel series on Netflix, where a strong rupture is seen in the relationship between the brothers, Basteri posted a mysterious message in his social networks that aroused different interpretations by his followers.

“Everything we live is from the hearts of the people we love the most,” he began by writing. “Thank God for giving me the opportunity to surround myself with those who have principles, love and, above all, loyalty. It sounds easy but it is not. Years of understanding that there are those who are real or not“He added and accompanied the text with a photo with his wife.

Over the years, the relationship between Alex and Luis Miguel has had different twists and turns. In the series you can see one of the first big fights between the two, after the youngest of them crashed the car of the “sun of Mexico” while the singer was traveling through Viña del Mar. It is also observed how with the passage Over the years the singer finds himself alone, without the company of the one who used to be his only faithful and disinterested accomplice.

This is Basteri’s first post in a long time. His last publication had been in December 2020 and was dedicated to his mother, Marcela basteri. “My mother was the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. Everything I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her. You are and will be a woman with a great soul, a woman made of love, ”he wrote in tribute to the birthday of the woman who was last seen in 1986.

Alejandro is today a businessman dedicated to construction, media and public relations. He was trained at the University of California and currently serves as president of the Board of Directors of Grupo El Mundo & Sexenio and is a member of the De Corazón Con foundation, dedicated to providing aid to marginalized areas of Mexico.

The man has left out the paternal last name (Galician) to make himself known as Alex Basteri. For this reason, his two children, Isabella Sofia -product of his relationship with Alexandra Alcocer- and Pierre Alexander -from his marriage to the painter Bibiana Domit, Carlos Slim’s niece- also bear the surname of their late grandmother.