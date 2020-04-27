In the midst of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the senator of the Congress of the Union representing the state of Nuevo León, Samuel García, married in the church with the influencer Mariana RodríguezThis made them the object of strong criticism on the internet. At that time, social isolation had already been decreed to face the disease in Mexico.

This April 26, the couple announced on their social networks, with a photograph where they maintain positive evidence, that Rodríguez is pregnant. However, users were concerned about the announcement, shortly after the hasty wedding took place.

The whole controversy revolves around the reasons why the couple’s marriage was consummated despite the sanitary recommendations against the coronavirus. Since then, some users on Twitter They speculated that it was because of Garcia’s political career, because of an alleged pregnancy out of wedlock or that they were “allowed to go through quarantine together.”

Anyway, hours before announcing the pregnancy, Rodríguez went up a instastorie where she wore the same white blouse that she would later wear in the photograph with her partner and pregnancy tests.

However, What caught the attention of Mexicans was the difference in the woman’s hair, in the first photograph it is at eye level, but in the image of the ad it has the roots touched up with blond. This aroused the hypothesis that Mariana Rodríguez allegedly married for having become pregnant with the senator, even before getting married, They accused users on the network.

In addition to that, there were those who They criticized Samuel García for trying to give a good image now that he is emerging as a candidate for the governorship of the state of Nuevo León in 2021, by the Movimiento Ciudadano party.

He was also accused of proselytizing, well, in the photographs that announce the pregnancy of Mariana Rodríguez, the now senator appears wearing a white shirt with political propaganda in his favor.

The mystery behind the actions, It has been linked by tweeters that the couple planned from the beginning to marry and have a child before the 2021 elections came.

Again, both were harshly criticized and were on top of social media trends. Very few seem to agree with the actions that both Rodríguez and García have decided to take in recent months.

There are those who even assure that the baby will be born sooner, as they argue that the accounts do not add up. Above all, due to a story that the young woman uploaded on March 25 where she assured that her gynecologist had proposed that she use ovulation tests to find out what days she was fertile and could get pregnant.

The couple’s photographs indicate that Rodríguez is one or two weeks pregnant, so it only remains to wait for the birth so that “the truth comes to light”, they say on social networks

However, the harshest criticism goes to Samuel García for trying to “Make a perfect family” to present an image described by several as “artificial” in the elections in Nuevo León.

But, this is neither the first nor the second scandal for the couple. After they published the photos of their wedding in the middle of the pandemic, the Twitter account Cuna de crillos spread an image in which they reported the luxurious watch that García wore in his bridal. It was allegedly a Datejust II Wimbledon 126333 model from the Rolex firm with an approximate cost of 249 Mexican pesos.