The first comet identified as a visitor to another star system has an unusual composition, according to recent research.

Interstellar Comet 21 / Borisov was detected in our solar system last year

The mysterious visitor from the depths of space gave scientists an unprecedented opportunity to compare it with other comets that formed around the Sun.

The new data suggests that it contains large amounts of carbon monoxide, a possible clue to where it “was born”.

The findings appear in two independent scientific studies published by the specialized website Nature Astronomy.

In one study, an international team, led by Martin Cordiner and Stefanie Milam of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, pointed the Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array (Alma) radio telescope towards the comet on December 15 and 16, 2019.

Alma consists of 66 antennas positioned on the top of a mountain in the Atacama desert, in Chile, which allow observing space through submillimetric wavelengths.

Alma consists of 66 antennas positioned on the top of a mountain in the Atacama desert, in Chile, which allow observing space through submillimetric wavelengths.

In the other study, Dennis Bodewits of Auburn University in the United States and his colleagues collected ultraviolet observations of 21 / Borisov using the Hubble Space Telescope and the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

‘Radically different’

Comets are made of gas, ice and dust and form on the rotating disk of matter (protoplanetary disk) that orbits around a star, and where planets, asteroids and other celestial bodies usually appear.

They may sow new worlds with the chemical elements essential to life and may have brought water to Earth when she was very young.

Scientific teams identified two molecules in the gas released by 21 / Borisov: hydrogen cyanide (HCN) and carbon monoxide (CO).

HCN is present in similar amounts in other comets found in the Solar System.

However, scientists were surprised to see large amounts of CO. The researchers who used Alma for their observations estimate that the concentration of CO in 21 / Borisov is 9 to 26 times higher than that of a common comet in our solar system.

Scientists found an unusual concentration of carbon monoxide in 21 / Borisov

“It is the first time that we have observed the interior of a comet coming from outside our Solar System,” said Cordiner, “and it is radically different from most comets we have seen before.”

Ye Quanzhi, an astronomer at the University of Maryland in the United States, said these findings are “important and surprising”.

“We learned in the past two months that Borisov is similar to ‘dynamically new’ comets in our Solar System (that is, comets that formed at the ends of the Solar System and tend to have a higher concentration of CO), so it is expected a certain abundance of CO, but such high levels of CO (at least twice the amount of a typical comet in the Solar System) are very surprising – at least for me, “said the researcher, who did not participate in the studies.

“It is good to see that different teams of astronomers working with different wavelengths can mutually confirm each other’s results,” he added.

Distant Origin

Carbon monoxide is common in space and is found in most comets. But, for reasons that are not clear, there is a huge variation in the concentration of CO in these frozen bodies.

This may be partly related to where the comet formed within a star system. It could also be linked to the frequency with which the comet’s orbit approaches its star and causes it to emit gases that evaporate more easily from the ice.

Oumuamua, detected in 2017, was the first visitor from outside our Solar System identified by us

However, Cordiner stated that “if the gases we observed reflect the composition of the birthplace of 21 / Borisov, this indicates that it could have formed, unlike comets in our own Solar System, in an extremely cold and peripheral region of a distant planetary system “.

Milam added that “the comet must have formed from material very rich in frozen CO, which is present only at the lowest temperatures found in space, below -250 ° C”.

Cordiner pointed out that Alma had already observed disks of dust and gas – what planets are made of – around young, low-mass stars similar to the Sun.

“Many of these disks extend beyond the region where our comets are believed to form and contain large amounts of extremely cold gas and dust. It is possible that 21 / Borisov came from one of these large disks.”

Another theory

But Bodewits offered a different interpretation, arguing that the comet may have originated around a red dwarf star, the most common type in the Milky Way galaxy.

“These stars have exactly the low temperatures and luminosities at which a comet can form with the composition found on Comet 21 / Borisov,” he explained.

Based on its high speed (33 km / s), astronomers suspect that 21 / Borisov was launched out of its home system after a close encounter with a giant planet or a star.

Then he spent millions or billions of years on a solitary journey through interstellar space until it was discovered, on August 30, 2019, by amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov.

The other team of scientists studied the comet’s ultraviolet waves with the Hubble space telescope

Astronomers continue to study the visitor, and recent observations of the comet’s behavior indicated that it was fragmenting.

“I think Borisov has split into two parts, Hubble has observed the comet on two different occasions and on both occasions the separation has been detected,” said Ye Quanzhi.

“Our observation was made a few days after the initial discovery and it seemed to show an evolution of this event, and one of the fragments appears to have been reduced to an amorphous mass of dust.”

21 / Borisov is only the second interstellar body ever detected in our Solar System.

The first, known as Oumuamua, was discovered in October 2017, when it was rapidly leaving our cosmic region.

Although it was initially called a comet, it showed no signs of the gas and dust emissions characteristic of these objects (which were observed in 21 / Borisov).

A study published earlier this month in Nature Astronomy suggested that Oumuamua, which is shaped like a cigar, could be the splinter torn off a planet by the gravity of its parent star.

