‘The mysteries of Laura’ are back!

Seven years after the broadcast of its last chapter, ‘The mysteries of Laura’ They will return to Spanish Television. As Formula TV progresses, the public channel has already given the green light to the production of a tv movie which aims to have the largest number of actors from the original series, whose cast was led by María Pujalte, Fernando Guillén Cuervo and Oriol Tarrasón. It is not yet confirmed if it will be a long chapter with which the story will end, after three seasons, or it will be the prelude to a new batch of episodes. The production company behind it is not clear either (it was Boomerang TV before), but it has been confirmed that the creative team will once again be made up of its original screenwriters: Javier Holgado and Carlos Vila.

The series, which recounted the adventures of a recently divorced detective and mother solving the most unlikely cases, has gathered since its premiere in 2009 – that day it managed to surpass in audience no less than ‘CSI’ -, an average of two and a half million of spectators. A very significant figure but it was not enough for TVE, at the time, to agree to launch a fourth batch. The decision greatly disappointed the followers of the series, who expressed their discomfort through social networks. And it is that the success was such that our Laura traveled all over the world and adaptations of the series were made in the United States, Italy and the Netherlands.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io