The Mx League ball will roll again on July 24; there will be repechage to enter the group

Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. a10

After almost three months of the obligatory pause in Mexican soccer due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced yesterday that the ball will return to roll in the country on July 24, the date on which the Opening 2020 tournament of the Mx League will begin. , which will have a repechage phase.

In a virtual press conference, the president of the Mx League, Enrique Bonilla, announced the points that were agreed at the body’s Ordinary Assembly, held yesterday, among which the schedule for the next contest, the approval of the change of name and headquarters of the extinct Monarcas Morelia, which will now be called Mazatlán FC and will play in that port of Sinaloa, as well as the sale of Querétaro to businessmen who also own the Atlante.

Regarding the Apertura 2020 tournament, which will start on Friday, July 24, the manager informed that he will have two double dates, days 4 and 8, and that the final will be held on December 12, although he specified that if either of the two candidates for the title participates in the next Club World Cup, the definition of the champion would be covered on the 23rd and 27th of the same month.

The biggest novelty in the resumption of the Mx League will be the new format in the final phase of the next tournament, whereby the first four teams in the general classification will go directly to the league, while the eight clubs that end up located between the positions 5 and 12 will play a playoff.

Reclassification duels will be single match; that is to say, without round trip, and will take place at the headquarters of the best-located team. In this way, site 5 will face 12, 6 with 11, and so on. In the event of a tie, no overtime will be played, but a penalty shootout will be carried out.

The four winners of the repechage phase will be placed in the group of places 5 to 8, in order to put together the quarterfinal crosses.

On the other hand, Bonilla mentioned that the Apertura 2020 tournament of the Mx Women’s League will also start on July 24, while the final will be between December 6 and 13, and will only have a double day, the 15.

Cup final in September

Regarding the pending final of the Copa Mx, between Tijuana and Monterrey, he indicated that the first leg will take place on September 16, and the return on 23.

Regarding the sale of the White Roosters by the Caliente Group, which also owns the Xolos de Tijuana, the manager detailed: Querétaro reported the replacement and now it will be Mr. Gabriel Solares who is in charge.

At this point, he clarified that the Mx League is aware that the businessman and promoter Greg Taylor is part of the group of investors who acquired the group from Queretaro and who also own the Atlante.

▲ Enrique Bonilla, head of the Mx League, reported that from the next tournament the players’ contracts will be in pesos and all must pay their taxes.Photo Jam Media

Greg Taylor is part of the leadership of this team and reported that he has not operated any transfer or negotiation for two years, and agrees not to do so given the possibility of being sanctioned if it were not true, he said.

Likewise, he specified that the participation of this new company in the Mx League was authorized after having made a study of the members in conjunction with the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), an agency dependent on the Ministry of Finance.

The leader also spoke about the situation of Cruz Azul, whose president, Guillermo Billy Álvarez, is being investigated for alleged operations with illicit resources.

He explained that although the Mx League and the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) have had working meetings with the UIF, they have not touched on the subject of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, which is led by Billy and his brother Alfredo Álvarez.

“Cruz Azul is one of the companies of the Cooperative, but Don Guillermo is showing his face and presented himself to the authorities, providing proof of defense, when there is a definition we can touch on the subject and give an answer.

We are working on the prevention of any intrusion of incorrect money, working hand in hand to try to make all operations transparent and we can have an emotional peace of mind to function in the best way, he said.

Contracts and taxes

Bonilla indicated that from the next tournament, Mx League players will have to pay their taxes and the contracts will have to be in Mexican pesos, not in dollars or any other currency.

He also informed that double contracts will no longer be allowed and assured that so far there is no salary cap.

He pointed out that to promote competition in the Mx League, after the disappearance of promotion and descent, the clubs that are in the last positions of the percentage table will be financially sanctioned. In this way, the last place will have to pay 120 million pesos, the penultimate 70 and the antepenultimate 50. The team that is in last place will start at zero the ratio and if a club relapses it will have to pay 20 million more.

He explained that the money raised will serve to give the economic bonus of 20 million pesos to each team of Ascenso Mx that will participate in the Development League.

In the women’s branch, she indicated that the age limit will be eliminated and the rule of minors will be implemented, as happens in the men’s tournament.

Finally, he indicated that the registration of players under the age of 15 will no longer be allowed, with the exception of those who were already registered in the tournament.