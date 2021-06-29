The MWC news that you will enjoy soon

Samsung and its commitment to the Galaxy range

The Korean company bets very strongly on its new smartwatch from the Galaxy series, and that, as in the brand, give a lot of value to all the health monitoring options. The path marked with its folding mobile, the Samsung Z Flip will continue to have continuity, since for this brand there seems to be an interesting market niche. Likewise, they are focusing many of their efforts on developing devices with a much more efficient battery life, as well as in the improvement of the camera systems of their mobile devices.

Similarly, Samsung is already working on 6G technology in some labs. When we are still starting to implement 5G, what will be the future of communications is already unfolding. 5G has incredible challenges ahead, such as making us change the way we relate to our way of understanding the world.

Health-oriented news

One of the surprises of this edition is the smart shirt that has been presented by the manufacturer ZTE It is a tissue and sensors that monitor a multitude of parameters, such as heart rate, body temperature or breathing rate. All the data collected by the sensors is transmitted to another device, such as the mobile phone. This garment is intended to give importance to the health sector, since all the parameters of an athlete, or even of people suffering from health ailments, could be registered.

But one of the great challenges ahead is for all health-related data to be integrated into the health services themselves. In this way, one could work actively when assessing the health of patients. It has already been demonstrated in Spain during the pandemic that COVID radar app it was a complete failure. However, other countries like China give them the necessary relevance and thus contain the spread of the virus.

Although this year’s edition is certainly not very powerful, at least between face-to-face and virtual presentations. There are very notable absences, such as that of Google, however, that the pulse of current technology is re-formed in a world congress opens a door to hope. Maybe all efforts focus on the next edition of 2022, which could bring interesting proposals and a greater presence.