07/02/2021

On at 22:26 CEST

Goalkeeper Unai Simón, the great protagonist of the Spanish team’s qualification for the Eurocup semifinals with his saves in the penalty shoot-out, did not share UEFA’s decision to designate him MVP of the match. The goalkeeper of the Spanish team used his honesty and assured that “The MVP would have given it to Sommer, because he played a great game during the 120 minutes. “

Unai Simón stressed that “I believe that football has been fair and we are the fair winners of this tie. In the end, mistakes must be erased quickly, just like the successes, because the semi-final rival is already here. Tomorrow it’s time to reset and start from scratch. “

Unai Simón was key with two stops in the penalty shootout

Facing the semifinals, . goalkeeper commented that “you have to have the mentality that each game is new. For the semis game you have to start the same as today, with just one thought, win. We have a near future, winning this European Championship “.

CELEBRATION

Unai Simón acknowledged that he celebrated the classification without cutting himself, with a hug including Luis Enrique Martínez, the Spanish coach. “I have come a little up in the celebration, but in the end it is what the body asked me. I’m not usually like that. It is a moment of euphoria and I have taken all the anger outside “.

Regarding his stops in the penalty shoot-out, the Basque goalkeeper recalled that “against Betis I stopped two in one shoot-out and you have to count the one they shot out. I think that when I was little I saved a penalty too. “